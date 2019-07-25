Take a neurotic housewife addicted to murder mysteries, a stoic husband, a mysterious mistress, a goofy neighbor, a sarcastic servant and a meddling mom to get the Athenian Players newest production — a murder mystery comedy.
“Yes, that’s right, this is a murder mystery comedy,” said Kimberly Jack, costume designer. “This play is a lot of fun and is very fast paced and lighthearted. The audience will have a blast.”
The Athenian Players’ “Let’s Murder Marsha” will open tonight at the Alabama Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Decatur with additional performances on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
A new play for the cast, the designers and the director, “Let’s Murder Marsha” shares similarities with “The Odd Couple,” the play the Athenian Players found success staging last summer.
“’The Odd Couple’ was so much fun. It was such a blast and the community really responded. Now, why did they respond? Probably because it was Neil Simon and everyone knows ‘The Odd Couple.’ But I think it was also the lighthearted comedic nature. So I searched for something with that same feel,” said Hugh Long, director of the Athenian Players and assistant professor of drama and English at Athens State.
Long’s search led to Monk Ferris’s “Let’s Murder Marsha,” a comedy of misunderstandings and murder conspiracies. Centered on a woman who loves murder mystery novels, the story follows Marsha as she overhears a conversation between her husband and another woman, thinks they are trying to kill her and vows to murder them before they can get her.
“It feels like a standardized sitcom, like a cross between ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show,’” Long said. “The whole premise stood out as being farcical. It’s completely over the top and ridiculous, but fun. When selecting a play, I ask myself, ‘Will my actors have fun?’ ‘Will my designers have fun?’ ‘Will my audience have fun?’ This play ticked all the boxes.”
Chelsea Baker, a newcomer to the Athenian Players, portrays the title character of Marsha.
“I prefer comedy over drama any day, but it’s also really challenging. The timing has to be spot on,” Baker said. “I’ve had so much fun, it’s been an absolutely wonderful experience, but I’ve really had to push myself out of my comfort zone.”
Along with Baker, the seven member cast includes three other actors — David House, Taylor McPeters and Alicia Carpenter — making their debuts with the Athenian Players.
“It’s hard, exhilarating and exhausting. I love having new people come in, but we’ve also had to learn how to work with each other. I’ve had to teach them my approach to script analysis and character development and get a play ready, all within seven weeks. It was almost a crash course. They definitely rose to the challenge,” Long said.
While Ferris originally set the comedy in the 1980s, the Athenian Players’ version of “Let’s Murder Marsha” takes place in the late 1960s to early 1970s — reflected in the orange shag carpet, the lounge music, the rotary telephone and the geometric patterned dresses.
“The scenery does not have a lot of pattern, so I was really able to have fun with patterns and colors in the costumes,” said Jack, who credited student Rick Martin for researching the different fashion trends for varying body types in late '60s New York.
The cast features Baker as Marsha, House as the husband Tobias, McPeters as the neighbor Virgil, Carpenter as Marsha’s mother Lynette, Jilya Gossett as the mysterious woman Persis, Vicki Montgomery as the maid Bianca and Stella Frost as the maid’s boyfriend Ben.
“All of these characters are very familiar. Once they walk on stage, you know who they are, you know people like them,” Long said.
Tickets to the play cost $15 for adults and $10 for students, seniors, faculty and staff.
“All of my friends are like, so how do you die? I tell them, ‘You’ll just have to wait and see,’” Baker said
