Ten high school seniors from Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties will participate in the Distinguished Young Women of North Central Alabama program on Saturday for the chance to earn college scholarships and the opportunity to compete at the state level.
This represents the first time the three counties will hold a joint program and the first time in three years Morgan County will send a representative to state.
"Each of our programs were encountering similar difficulties with outreach and fundraising, in particular. By combining our programs, we have had more opportunities for fundraising for our scholarships, a bigger production on program night and more people working together on recruitment and publicity," said Kristen Clemmons with Limestone County's program.
Admission to the event, which begins at 6 p.m., is $10 with proceeds going to the Distinguished Young Women of North Central Alabama scholarship fund.
Expect to see some of the area’s standout seniors on the Lawrence County High School stage Saturday night. They include members of the National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, service clubs, cheer squads and basketball teams. Their future plans include studying law, medicine, psychology, physical therapy and journalism.
Participants include Olivia Durran and Zoe Smith of Priceville High, Emma Locker of Austin High and Reece Richards of Decatur High for Morgan County, Kate Gunn of Westminster Christian Academy, Marci Hall of Athens High, Claire Allen of Athens Renaissance and Brina Hardin of James Clemens for Limestone County, and Kinley Sutton of Hatton High and Kylin Edwards of East Lawrence for Lawrence County.
Judges will evaluate the contestants on interview, scholastics, fitness, self-expression and talent. Talent routines range from hip-hop and tap dancing to baton twirling to singing to abstract painting with acrylics.
The top scoring participant from each county will secure a spot at the state program held in January in Montgomery. The winner at state will represent Alabama at the national program next summer. Founded in 1958, the Distinguished Young Women program celebrates the accomplishments of high school seniors and empowers them to develop their full potential.
