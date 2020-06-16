Decatur Youth Services will hand out free bags of crafts, books, ice cream and more to children around the city this summer.
The Grab-and-Go Camp, which began Monday, will continue through July 31. Every week, organizers will distribute items to children, ages 4 to 13, at Sunset Apartments in Northwest Decatur on Monday, Decatur Place on Courtney Drive Southwest on Tuesday, East Acres in Southeast Decatur on Wednesday and Sandlin Villa Apartments on Mockingbird Lane Southwest on Thursday.
Decatur Youth Services partnered with Alabama A&M Extension Services, the Decatur Housing Authority and the Decatur Public Library to create the camp. For more information, call 256-341-4690.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.