With oil, clay, watercolor, acrylic, textile, film and wood, north Alabama artists created works exploring the worlds of nature, history, culture and the arts.
From the abstract to the humorous to the emotional, pieces in the Carnegie Visual Arts Center’s Embracing Art XXI juried exhibit showcase a range of themes, styles and mediums from 66 local artists.
“Embracing Art gives our very talented local artists, amateur and professional, a place to exhibit and sell their work. It is always wonderful to see all the new and established talent we have in the Decatur area,” said Kim Mitchell, director of the Carnegie.
For the Carnegie, the annual Embracing Art exhibit marks a return to the center’s roots and purpose — to celebrate the creative spirit of the community. When the arts center on Church Street Northeast opened in 2003, the first exhibit was Embracing Art.
“It was important to us that we feature all the talent we have locally. The Carnegie Visual Arts Center was Decatur’s first arts center, and this was the first opportunity for the artist community to exhibit locally in a museum setting,” Mitchell said.
In the past 20 years, the annual exhibit featured more than 1,200 works by hundreds of artists. This year, many of the works celebrate Alabama.
Expect to see pieces inspired by the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge and the Alabama Jubilee.
Among the works is an oil painting of an alligator at the refuge by Gary Anderson, which earned honorable mention, a wood carving of a whooping crane by Danny Rodgers, which won best in show, and a watercolor of hot-air balloons by Jessica Emrick, which received an honorable mention.
“I really wanted to capture the Jubilee. It is such an important event in Alabama,” Emrick said of her piece "Desirae." “I have a friend involved in the Jubilee and she has lots of pictures. I loved the pictures that were above water. They had such a cool, calm background. That’s what I wanted to capture.”
Emrick will teach a painting class focusing on the hot-air balloons later in May at the Carnegie.
Each of the works tells a story. Look at Gabrielle Legg’s “Women of Alabama.” The pencil drawing features the images of activists Helen Keller, Coretta Scott King and Rosa Parks.
Other works take visitors to Birmingham’s Sloss Furnace, the coast of Hawaii, the fishing village of Palermo, Italy, the Killarney Lake in Ireland, the streets of New Orleans and to 1950s Korea.
Artists also featured humor in their works. In the acrylic painting, “Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing,” Daniel Roy Lee features sheep fitting a wolf for a suit. Susan Estes’ “Blue-Footed Boobies do the Hokey Pokey,” which earned an honorable mention, showcases two birds, who appear to be dancing.
Along with Rodgers, Anderson, Estes and Emrick, awards went to “Knight Before the Crown" by Kathryn Lansing Vaughn, second; "In Preparation for the Day" by Erin Hardin, third; "Disembodies Series No. 2" by Cindy Miller, director's choice; "Lowe Mill Chairs" by Kimberlee Guthrie, curator's choice.
Honorable mention recipients are "Mammoth Rider" by Jim Boroch, "Forgotten" by Monica Dahl, "Mardi Gras Girl" by Linda Sanders Lee, "The Garden I Love II" by Johanna Littleton and "Smarty Pants" by Elizabeth Lewis Scott.
The exhibit will remain on display through June 3.
“There is something for everyone, from watercolor, acrylic and oil to textile, photography and sculpture. It truly is a celebration of all the talent in our area,” Mitchell said.
The center, 207 Church St. N.E., is open Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission is free with donations accepted. carnegiearts.org.
Other exhibits on display include:
• “Not So Much a Whisper” at the Alabama Center for the Arts on Second Avenue features works by photographer Sarah Cusimano Miles. The exhibit will remain on display through June 30. A lunch and learn with Cusimano will take place June 30 at 11:30 a.m. Admission to the exhibit and the lunch and learn are free. The center is open Mondays to Thursdays, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., and Fridays, 8 a.m.-noon.
• Junior Duck Stamp exhibit at the Alabama Center for the Arts includes 36 pieces submitted by Alabama students to the Junior Duck Stamp Program. The exhibit is on display through June 29.
• Airport Artway at the Huntsville International Airport features paintings by Decatur’s Terry Connor. A reception for Connor will take place Tuesday, 5-7 p.m., at the airport. The Carnegie oversees the Airport Artway exhibits.
