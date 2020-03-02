An exhibit featuring paintings, photographs and sculptures by more than 100 local students opened today at the Alabama Center for the Arts in downtown Decatur.
The annual Youth Art Month exhibit features pieces from contributing artists ranging from preschool students to high school seniors in Morgan County and Decatur City schools. The exhibit at 133 Second Ave. N.E. will remain on display through March 27.
An awards reception on March 12 at 5:30 p.m. will celebrate the young artists. Hours are Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m.-noon. Admission is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.