The annual Piney Chapel American Farm Heritage Days in Athens will take place this year with extra safety precautions in place.
The two-day celebration of rural farming heritage will be Aug. 7-8 on Elkton Road. Festivities include a live music, displays of farm equipment, gasoline and steam engines, horse-drawn tools, a wheat threshing exhibit, slow tractor races, a skillet throw for women and a pedal pull for children.
Gates open at 7 a.m. both days. Organizers ask that attendees wear a mask and practice social distancing. Admission is $5 per person and free for children 10 and younger.
