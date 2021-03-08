Sports movies, including “A League of Their Own” and “The Natural,” a classic 1980s romantic comedy, and children’s movies will come to the Princess Theatre in downtown Decatur in March and April.
Films coming to the Princess Theatre include 'A League of Their Own,' 'The Natural' and more
- By Catherine Godbey Staff Writer
