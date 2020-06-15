Horror, comedic, musical and animated movies will come to the Princess Theatre Center for the Performing Arts in July. The film series will feature 20 movies at the historic downtown Decatur theater.
The lineup includes “Despicable Me” on July 8 at 2 p.m., “Pitch Perfect” on July 10 at 2 and 7 p.m., “Animal House” on July 11 at 7 p.m., “Secret Life of Pets” at 2 p.m. and “Field of Dreams” at 7 p.m. on July 12, “Dracula” on July 13 at 7 p.m., “Sing” at 2 p.m.” and “Mamma Mia” at 7 p.m. on July 15, “Kung Fu Panda” at 2 p.m. and “Downton Abbey” at 7 p.m. on July 19, “Frankenstein” on July 20 at 7 p.m., “The Nutty Professor” at 7 p.m. on July 22, “Secret Life of Pets” at 2 p.m. and “Friday Night Lights” at 7 p.m. on July 24, “Despicable Me” at 2 p.m. and “Big Lebowski” at 7 p.m. on July 25, “The Muppet Movie” at 2 p.m. and “The Breakfast Club” at 7 p.m. on July 26, “Phantom of the Opera” at 7 p.m. on July 27, “Happy Gilmore” at 7 p.m. on July 29, “Bring it On” at 2 p.m. and “Shaun of the Dead” at 7 p.m. on July 31.
Tickets cost $7 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. To ensure the health and safety of the public, the Princess limited capacity of the theater to 50% and installed hand sanitizer stations, hands-free flushing toilets and a commercial air sanitizer. For tickets and more information, visit princesstheatre.org.
