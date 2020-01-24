A family-friendly music festival planned, promoted and produced by local high school students will return to Decatur in May.
The second annual River City Rhythm Fest will take place on May 9 at 7 p.m. at Career Academies of Decatur, 1229 Westmead St. S.W.
Working with Reach and Teach, a real world educational program designed to expose students to careers in the entertainment industry, the teenagers’ responsibilities range from creating and pitching sponsorship packages and analyzing marketing strategies to training with emergency medical responders and mapping out the layout of the venue.
Artists slated to perform at the festival are country music singer-songwriters Rachel Wammack and Sean Stemaly. Wammack, a Muscle Shoals native currently living in Nashville, performed on Trisha Yearwood’s “Every Girl” tour in New York, Boston and Pennsylvania in November.
