The first whooping crane of the season made an appearance at the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge over the weekend.
Last year, 13 whooping cranes wintered at the refuge. The birds are identifiable by their white bodies, red crowns, black wing tips and whooping sound.
The endangered species started wintering in north Alabama in 2004 and have attracted bird watchers from across the United States. The popularity of the birds led Wheeler to create the Festival of the Cranes, which attracts more than 3,000 people each year.
The annual Festival of the Cranes will take place Jan. 9-12. Among the special events will be a concert by Grammy winner Kathy Mattea on Jan. 10 at the Princess Theatre, IBEX Puppetry's “Celebration of Flight,” which combines dance, music and puppets on Jan. 11 at the Princess Theatre, and the Auburn University raptor show on Jan. 11 and 12 at the Princess Theatre.
Other events include a screening of "America's Amazon" on Jan. 9 and the Festival of the Cranes art show beginning Jan. 11 at the Alabama Center for the Arts.
On Jan. 11-12, Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge will feature children's activities, photography workshops and presentations by Brian "Fox" Ellis as John James Audubon, John Dindo of the Dauphin Island Sea Lab and Doug Phillips of "Discovering Alabama."
