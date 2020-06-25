The former lead guitarist of the Alabama Shakes will release a new music project Friday. Heath Fogg, of Decatur, described the “Sun on Shade” album as inspired by contemporary pop, classic rock and a slice of soul.
The nine-track album features former Alabama Shakes bassist Zac Cockrell, drummer Steve Johnson and keyboardist Ben Tanner.
For vocals, Fogg turned to Shonna Tucker of the Drive-By Truckers, Sam Doores of Deslondes and Hurray for the Riff Raff, and Lloyd Buchanan, who toured with the Alabama Shakes.
“I never set out to do anything close to a solo record and I still don’t see it that way,” Fogg said. “I wanted it to be loose. Electronic artists will make records where every song has a featured vocalist on it. I wanted it to be like that — like a mixtape or a collaborative collage of ideas and artists. I just see it like a team, and for this game, I got picked as a team captain.”
Four days ago, Fogg offered a sneak peak of the album with the release of the single “Tiger Lilies” featuring Buchanan. Other tracks include “Light Behind the Eyes,” “Mainline Getaway,” “I Can’t Entertain You,” “Flash of Light,” “Got it Easy,” “Z71,” “Tell Me How Long” and “Up from the Water.”
Fogg’s album comes a year after former Alabama Shakes lead singer Brittany Howard released her debut solo album “Jamie.”
The Grammy Award-winning Alabama Shakes formed in Athens and played their first gig at The Brick in Decatur in 2009. Three years later, the band was gaining national attention with the release of the debut album “Boys & Girls.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.