With a singing snowman, a talking moose, an ice princess and some stage magic, a children’s theater company will bring one of Disney’s most popular animated musicals to the Princess Theatre.
Using hand-crafted costumes, actor-operated puppets, a custom-made set and a 124-member cast, Dream Weavers Children’s Theatre will transform the downtown Decatur performing arts space into the magical land of Arendelle, home of Elsa, Anna, Sven and Olaf in “Frozen Jr.”
A shortened version of the Disney and Broadway musical, “Frozen Jr.” will open Friday at 7 p.m. with additional performances on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors, if any remain available.
“If you try to get tickets at the door the day of the show, chances are there won’t be any left. That’s the type of response we’ve gotten with this show from both the cast and the public,” said director Susan Thompson.
When Disney Theatrical Productions released rights for the show in January 2019, Thompson knew immediately the musical, with the popular songs “Do You Want to Build a Snowman,” “Love is an Open Door,” “Reindeer are Better than People,” “In Summer” and “Let it Go” and the endearing characters of Elsa, Anna, Sven, Hans and Olaf, would have a broad appeal. But the actual response stunned her.
“I was shocked, utterly and completely shocked, by the turnout for auditions. We expected 4 million little bitty girls wanting to be Anna and Elsa. I was so pleasantly surprised when the teenagers kept showing up — ones I had never met before. Seeing all of these new people who are being introduced to theater for the first time, that makes me very excited.”
One of those new faces is Madalyn Holladay.
A three-sport athlete at Danville High, the 18-year-old Holladay will make her theatrical debut as Elsa in “Frozen Jr.”
“I’ve always been a sports person, but I’ve also always secretly kind of loved singing. My shower is my biggest fan,” Holladay said with a laugh. “This experience has taught me so much. I think I’ve come out of my shell and learned a lot of things about myself. It’s challenged me to do things I didn’t know I could do. I’ve definitely fallen in love with theater.”
Lauren Lee, an experienced performer in school and community theater productions, plays opposite Holladay as Anna, Elsa’s sister.
“’Frozen’ is my favorite movie ever. And Anna is the most bubbly little princess ever. She is so naïve and genuine, everything excites her. She loves chocolate and dreams a lot. I feel like I can really relate to her because she is such a dreamer,” the 16-year-old Lee said. “When the cast list came out, I screamed. The first thing I did was call my dad. He started crying.”
To bring “Frozen Jr.” to life, Thompson enlisted a team of wig stylists, costume designers Paulette Morgan and her son, Michael Wilson Morgan, who works as a freelance designer and artist in New York, and artistic director Drew Sybert, who built the custom set with Josh Barbee.
“What’s really special about this show is the amazingly talented people who have all come together to make it happen," Thompson said. "Being able to see the creativity of so many people has inspired so many of the cast members to be creative themselves. We had one little girl make her own little Olaf puppet at home after seeing the puppet Paulette and Michael built. That’s what this is all about."
Inspired by the representation of Olaf in the Broadway musical, the Morgans built costumes for Olaf, the snowman, and Sven, the moose, that feature both the actors and the puppets.
“This is one of those unique moments when you will actually see the puppeteer," Michael Wilson Morgan said. "I think the adults may watch the puppeteer and the children will watch the puppet."
Tasked with manning the puppets are 17-year-old Marquis Johnson as Sven and 18-year-old Dallas Coffey as Olaf.
“It’s like driving a big bus. I just have to make sure I don’t run over any little kids. So far, so good,” Johnson said, petting the nose of the 6-foot-tall — minus the antlers — and 6-foot-long puppet. “This was way more than I expected. This is amazing. It’s like a Broadway puppet.”
Coffey, a newcomer to community theater, auditioned for “Frozen Jr.” specifically for the role of Olaf.
“I really like Olaf’s energy a lot. He’s super bubbly and happy all the time,” Coffey said. “I thought I would be wearing a white costume and my nose would be orange. Then they told us we were getting puppets. And then I saw it for the first time. I freaked out. It was so rad.”
Along with Holladay, Lee, Johnson and Coffey, the show features Jerry Burton as Kristoff, William Farris as Hans, Blaze Skinner as Weselton, Jamar Echols as the Bishop, Anna Kate Stephenson as young Anna, Avery Early as young Elsa, Beasley Hargrove as middle Anna and Lily Norris as middle Elsa.
“This show is going to be a spectacle," Coffey said. "It’s a once-in-a-lifetime event. So many people have put their heart into it to make it absolutely stunning and beautiful. It’s going to be incredible."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.