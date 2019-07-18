Glancing from the rolled-up yellow fabric to her cellphone, Savannah Durrah watched the seconds slowly tick by.
“It’s been five minutes. It’s time,” Durrah said excitedly.
Unwrapping the rubber bands cinching the fabric, Durrah, along with Camp Carnegie’s 43 other campers, unveiled the designs and patterns on their bandanas.
“We really focused on incorporating STEAM into all of our activities this year,” Carnegie Visual Arts Center Director Kim Mitchell said, referring to the educational method that incorporates science, technology, engineering, arts and math. “We want to help expose the art-inclined children to science and the children interested in science to art. All of us need a balance of science, technology and art.”
The Carnegie Visual Arts Center’s Camp Carnegie incorporated a range of fields by introducing and exposing children to the visual arts, music, animation, drama, math and environmental science. The campers, ages 6 to 12, made hives for mason bees, listened to the Decatur Youth Symphony, created stop motion animation videos and dyed bandanas using plants harvested from the Carnegie’s raised bed garden.
Inspired by Doug Baulos, a Birmingham biophilia artist and visual ecologist who creates paper from dried plants and colors from natural dyes, the Carnegie built a natural dye garden this spring and, in May, planted the first crop of flowers, including marigolds and indigos.
“The children harvested the marigolds on Monday, we cooked them this morning and, now, they are using them to dye their bandanas. It’s been a lot of fun,” Mitchell said.
Decatur High art teacher Robert Belcher and the Carnegie’s marketing and education coordinator Allison Belcher, both who spent a day with Baulos learning more about natural dyes and techniques, oversaw the art project infused with elements of math, science and geography.
“We are adding a little bit of turmeric to the liquid from the marigolds. Did you know that this turmeric came all the way from Africa?” Robert Belcher said, while mixing the dye to create a mustard-banana color.
While dipping the bandanas into the color solution, Allison Belcher talked about the cotton in the fabric.
“What is cotton made from? A plant. But, there are also animals that make fabric. Can you think of any?” she asked. “What about worms? There are some worms that make silk.”
Today, the campers will add touches of blue to the bandanas by placing the pieces of cloth into a dye created from indigo grown in the Carnegie’s raised beds.
The camp coincided with the exhibit “Sequence: An Illustrator’s Story” by David Gordon. The exhibit features sketches, drawings, lithographs, children’s books and graphic designs by Gordon, who created images for “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “Toy Story,” “Monsters, Inc.,” “A Bug’s Life,” “Cars” and “Robots” and wrote the anti-bullying children’s book, “Extremely Cute Animals Operating Heavy Machinery.”
“This is my first solo exhibition,” the New York artist said. “It’s the thrill of a lifetime, truly, because I usually see my work just on the computer screen, or, occasionally, on the big screen when my stuff makes the cut. It’s not part of my practice to print out or frame my work, so to see it all in one place, framed and hung on the wall, it’s overwhelming.”
Gordon attended the first two days of the camp and taught the students about stop motion animation.
“This is my audience,” Gordon said, watching the campers create animations on their iPads. “I remember when I started drawing. I was 3 and in day care. The person running the day care gave us shapes to trace. I was all over the place. The teacher told me, ‘You can’t draw.’ My stepdad was like, ‘You can too draw.’ That day we drew the Cadillac, the tree and the house. After that, I had the confidence to draw.”
While visiting Decatur, Gordon, along with Rebecca Burns, the Carnegie’s Art Way exhibit coordinator at Huntsville International Airport, conducted a free roundtable discussion about careers in the digital arts on Tuesday night.
The exhibit will remain on display through Aug. 17. Admission to the Carnegie is free with donations accepted. Hours are Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
