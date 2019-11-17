Focused on the glow from the computer screens, the high school students portraying rabble-rousing giants, mischievous trolls and magical animals maneuvered through the jungle’s paths where minions laid in wait.
“Kill him, kill him, kill him,” sophomore Cameron Bracken yelled as his four teammates clicked away at their keyboards.
Meet Austin High School’s newest sport — video gaming.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association debuted esports as an officially sanctioned sport last spring amid the continual rise in gaming's popularity. More than 200 million people watched the League of Legends World Championship in 2018, and experts expect esports revenue to top $1 billion this year.
“Esports, we feel, has provided another opportunity for students to compete and experience the dynamics of a team,” said Marvin Chou, an assistant director with the AHSAA.
According to Chou, of the more than 400 students who participated in the athletic association’s first season, 350 did not compete in any other AHSAA sport.
That desire to provide students with an after-school outlet spurred Austin High teacher Beth Bachuss to organize the school’s esports team.
“So many of my video game design students were not involved in any activity. They weren’t in band or sports or clubs. This gives them a place to build friendships. This will be a big part of their high school memories,” said Bachuss, coach of Austin High’s Run It Down esports team. “It also offers them an opportunity to earn scholarships.”
Colleges started forming esports teams 10 years ago. Now, a decade later, more than 200 colleges and universities compete in the sport, complete with recruiters, coaches and, in some cases, arenas. In July, Full Sail University in Florida opened the doors to Fortress, a $6 million, 11,200-square-foot esports facility. Currently, the higher education institutions offer more than $15 million in scholarships.
For juniors Sophie Hibdon and Lorelei Bachuss, the sole two female players on Run It Down and in Beth Bachuss’ video game design class, the opportunity for scholarships drew them to the sport of gaming.
“Neither one of us had played League of Legends before, but it was a great opportunity we couldn’t pass up. Beyond putting it down on our college applications, esports offers scholarship opportunities, especially for Lorelei and myself because there aren’t that many females in gaming,” Hibdon said.
According to reports, women make up between 40 percent and 48 percent of the overall gaming industry. The gulf between women and men, however, increases among ages 30 and younger with women consisting of 25 percent to 30 percent of the industry.
“I have two females in my video game design class. Hopefully, esports will introduce more females to gaming. There are so many opportunities,” Beth Bachuss said. “The rate that esports is growing is amazing. More people watched the League of Legends World Championship than the Super Bowl and NCAA Final Four combined. With spectators for traditional sports getting older and the younger generation coming up, the popularity of esports will continue to grow.”
Unlike Hibdon and Bachuss, Bracken, Jonah Flood and Angel Magana grew up playing video games.
“I started playing Minecraft when I was really young," Flood said. "Then people introduced me to League of Legends. These past few years, I’ve really started to analyze my game and look more at the strategy. The game really helps with critical thinking, reaction times and it strengthens your senses. You have to listen for pings and evaluate the game as quick as possible.”
For newcomers to the game, think of League of Legends as a more elaborate version of capture the flag. During the game, two five-member teams attempt to navigate the fantasy world of Summoner’s Rift where three paths cross through a jungle and destroy the opposing team’s inhibitors and nexus at the other side of the field. Each player selects from the game’s 145 champions, which possess different skills and abilities.
The co-ed Run It Down team — a nod to the strategic move when the entire team goes down one lane — competes every week against a different team. Each match consists of two games lasting 20 to 40 minutes each.
“They are learning to work together, collaborate and communicate with each other,” Bachuss said. “I can see they are also forming friendships."
Along with Hibdon, Bachuss, Bracken, Flood and Magana, Austin’s fall team includes Dylan Forster, Koby Howell and Tamarion Malone.
“I’ve loved playing video games since I was really young, but I’ve never really played with others until now. I’ve had so much fun playing with this team and talking to other people who love video games as much as I love it. Esports has helped me make close friends,” Magana said.
Currently, 86 teams from 34 high schools across the state are competing in the fall esports league. Last season, Austin’s team lost to Bob Jones High School in the state playoffs. Along with League of Legends, the AHSAA also runs Rocket League and Smite video games.
“We hope that by bringing esports to Alabama we will continue to grow and support scholastic-based athletics and help provide opportunities for our member schools and their students,” Chou said.
