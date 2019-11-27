Glenn Miller Orchestra

The Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform at the Princess Theatre on Feb. 7. [COURTESY PHOTO]

 Courtesy photo

The Glenn Miller Orchestra will bring a mix of jazz and big band sounds to the Princess Theatre in downtown Decatur in February 2020. Tickets to the concert on Feb. 7 cost $20-45 and benefit the U.S. Veterans Memorial Museum, the USO and Orchestra Sul Ponticello.

The 18-member ensemble will perform original Miller arrangements along with modern tunes arranged in Miller’s style. Among Miller’s most popular hits were “Moonlight Serenade,” “Little Brown Jug,” “Chattanooga Choo-Choo,” “In the Mood,” “At Last” and “Pennsylvania 6-5000.”

For tickets, visit princesstheatre.org.

cgodbey@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2441. Twitter @DecaturLiving.

