The Glenn Miller Orchestra will bring a mix of jazz and big band sounds to the Princess Theatre in downtown Decatur in February 2020. Tickets to the concert on Feb. 7 cost $20-45 and benefit the U.S. Veterans Memorial Museum, the USO and Orchestra Sul Ponticello.
The 18-member ensemble will perform original Miller arrangements along with modern tunes arranged in Miller’s style. Among Miller’s most popular hits were “Moonlight Serenade,” “Little Brown Jug,” “Chattanooga Choo-Choo,” “In the Mood,” “At Last” and “Pennsylvania 6-5000.”
For tickets, visit princesstheatre.org.
