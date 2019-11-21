Charles Schulz’s iconic cartoon characters — including the insecure and lovable Charlie Brown, the faithful Snoopy and the self-assured Lucy — will jump off the page and onto the stage in “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
“For many people, this is part of their Christmas tradition. It is part of their heart. It is part of their memory. We wanted to get it right, all the way down to the little details, like what color jackets the characters wore,” said director Heather Anderson.
Follow the adventures of the Peanuts gang, from rehearsing for the school play to searching for the perfect Christmas tree, when the Decatur-based Curtain and Lights Theater Company presents “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at First Baptist Church, 123 Church St. N.E., tonight, Friday and Saturday.
For Anderson, who also portrays Sally, staging the holiday story represents a return to her childhood.
“From the time I was little, every Christmas we would watch this show. It’s just not Christmas without it. In the 1990s, my parents got it on videotape and then we got it on DVD. My parents grew up watching it and I did, too. It’s one of my favorite Christmas stories,” Anderson said.
A staple of the Christmas season, the Emmy Award-winning TV special debuted in 1965 with 15 million people watching. It has been broadcast every year since. The animated show became so popular a documentary about its creation hosted by Whoopi Goldberg hit the airwaves in 2001. The show’s 50th anniversary in 2015 featured Kristen Bell, Kristin Chenoweth, Matthew Morrison, Sarah McLachlan, Boyz II Men and Pentatonix.
“Everybody knows this show and everybody knows Charlie Brown,” said Cooper Naylor, who plays Charlie Brown. “When I really started to look at Charlie Brown, it was really interesting to see how similar I am to him. He’s picked on all the time, but he doesn’t let it get under his skin. It’s kind of like how I am sometimes. When I get picked on sometimes, I don’t let it get under my skin.”
This marks Naylor’s second time acting and his first as the lead character. His introduction to theater came last winter when he served on the stage crew for Curtain and Lights’ production of “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
“I saw how good it was and how much fun they were having on the stage. I had to get into it. It looked awesome. I’ve had so much fun and have really enjoyed myself,” Naylor said.
To channel Sally, Charlie Brown’s 4-year-old sister, Anderson turned to the script.
“It’s been fun playing Sally. She is one of my favorite characters. But it’s also been a challenge playing a 4-year-old. Watching the cartoon, putting on the costume and getting into the material helped immensely. I forgot how much fun it was just to be a kid,” said Anderson, clad in Sally’s trademark blue polka-dot dress and a blond wig.
Anderson and Naylor will share the stage with Ben Schroer as Snoopy, Eli Wright as Linus, Grace Nelson as Lucy, Colton Naylor as Schroeder, Sherry Perry as Frieda, Emma Schroer as Violet, Ethan Wright as Shermy and Jim Anderson as Pigpen.
Anderson described the stage version as an almost word-for-word re-creation of the animated special.
Prior to the performance, the cast will present a Christmas concert featuring “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” “Up on the Rooftop” and “Away in a Manger.” The concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. tonight and Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday.
“It’s a real fun show, but it's also a show that has a message,” Cooper Naylor said. “One of my favorite scenes is the Linus monologue because he talks about the true meaning of Christmas.”
Tickets to "A Charlie Brown Christmas" cost $10 and will be available at the door. The theater company requests audience members to bring canned goods, which will be donated to the Neighborhood Christian Center.
