A three-time Grammy Award winner and former member of The Grateful Dead will perform at the Princess Theatre Center for the Performing Arts next year.
Bruce Hornsby will bring his mix of jazz, bluegrass, folk, rock, blues, gospel and classical to downtown Decatur on March 20.
A staple of the music scene since winning the 1987 Grammy Award for Best New Artist, Hornsby performed with The Grateful Dead from 1990-92, won the Grammy for Best Bluegrass Recording in 1990 and the Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Performance in 1994. His notable songs include “The Way it Is,” “Mandolin Rain,” “The Valley Road” and “Across the River.”
In April, Hornsby released his 21st album “Absolute Zero,” which features collaborations with Justin Vernon and Sean Carey of Bon Iver, jazz drummer Jack DeJohnette, guitarist Blake Mills, chamber ensemble yMusic and indie folk trio The Staves.
Tickets are on sale now for Princess members and Singer Songwriter Series pass holders. Tickets to the show will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday and range from $35-$85. Princesstheatre.org.
