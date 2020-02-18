The Princess Theatre will welcome the Grammy-nominated band The Wood Brothers to the downtown Decatur performing arts center on May 13.
The combo, featuring Chris Wood on bass and vocals, his brother Oliver Wood on guitar and vocals, and Jano Rix on drums and keyboard, mixes elements of jazz, rock, blues and Americana to create a unique, genre-defying sound.
The band, which released its seventh album in January, earned a Grammy nomination for best Americana album with the 2018 release of “One Drop of Truth.” Along with “One Drop of Truth,” the band’s album “Paradise” topped the U.S. Heatseekers chart.
Tickets to the 7 p.m. concert will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at princesstheatre.org.
