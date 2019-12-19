A Grammy-nominated artist has joined the list of acts slated to perform at the Princess Theatre in Decatur next year.
Brent Cobb, whose 2016 record “Shine on a Rainy Day” received a Grammy nomination for best Americana album, will bring his country-rock-funk sound to the Princess on April 4. Tickets to the 7 p.m. concert, which will feature opener Erin Rae, a folk and pop artist, will go on sale Friday at noon.
Along with releasing his most recent album, “Providence Canyon,” in 2018, Cobb scored cuts for Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Kenny Chesney and toured with Chris Stapleton and Margo price.
Cobb and Rae join a list of award-winning acts bound for the Princess in 2020, including Kathy Mattea on Jan. 10, Glenn Miller Orchestra on Feb. 7, Bruce Hornsby on March 20 and The Capitol Steps on April 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.