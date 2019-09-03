Ken Burns hits the road to promote new 'Country Music' doc (copy)

Ricky Skaggs, front right, gets a hug from Marty Stuart after they performed the Bluegrass classic "Uncle Pen" with Vince Gill, top right, during a television taping for the new Ken Burns documentary "Country Music" at the Ryman Auditorium on March 27 in Nashville. The PBS film is set to air this month. Skaggs will headline the Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention next month in Limestone County. [MARK HUMPHREY/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Mark Humphrey

A 15-time Grammy Award winner will headline the Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention next month in Limestone County.

Bluegrass and country legend Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder will perform at the 53rd annual convention on Oct. 4 at 4 and 6 p.m. A member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Skaggs is best known for his 12 chart-topping hits, including “Highway 40 Blues,” “Country Boy,” “Cajun Moon” and “Lovin’ Only Me.”

Along with Skaggs, the lineup features Grammy Award nominee Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper on Oct. 3 and Dove Award-winning Athens native Bradley Walker backed by the Lonesome River Band on Oct. 5. Walker, an East Limestone High alum, earned his first Dove Award for best bluegrass/country/roots album of the year last year with “Blessed: Hymns and Songs of Faith.”

Organizers of the three-day music convention at Athens State University expect 15,000 spectators to attend the event. More than 200 musicians from across the Southeast will compete in the convention’s 19 music categories.

Admission is free on Thursday, $15 on Friday and Saturday or $20 for a weekend pass. Children 11 and younger are free with a paid adult. For more information, visit www.tvotfc.org.

cgodbey@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2441. Twitter @DecaturLiving.

