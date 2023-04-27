Combine Greek mythology with a rock ‘n’ roll score and a coming-of-age story to get “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.”
The curtain will rise on Decatur High School’s production of the musical Thursday at 7 p.m. Other shows are Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m.
“I chose this musical because I wanted something that would interest the actors and would be a good draw for the student body and the students in middle school who will be coming into our program next year,” said director Melissa Rice. “I also love the score. It is very rock and roll.”
Based on the first book of the popular young adult Percy Jackson series by Rick Riordan, “The Lightning Thief” follows Percy as he discovers he is a demigod, the son of Poseidon. After being suspected of stealing Zeus’ lightning bolt, Percy must find and return the bolt to prevent a war between the gods.
“Yes, this is a musical that has Greek gods and monsters in it, but this musical is relevant to the kids. That was very important to me,” Rice said. “The last song is ‘Bring on the Monsters.’ It is very pertinent, especially for our seniors, like Zander (Godwin), who is playing Percy. It’s like they are saying they are ready to graduate and face the world and step into adulthood.”
As Percy Jackson, Godwin will be leading the 25-member cast.
“I’m really excited to be playing Percy, but, really, I would have been happy with whatever role I got. This being my senior year and my last show, I am feeling a lot of anticipation, excitement and a little sadness too,” said Godwin, who will pursue a career in the film industry after graduation.
Starring alongside Godwin is Jayden Watkins, a junior, who plays the strong-willed and intelligent Annabeth, and Cale Crane, a sophomore, who plays Grover, a satyr.
“To play a satyr, which is part goat and part man, first you have to wear these,” Crane said, pointing to the fur covering his pants. “Really, Grover is a lot of fun. He is a little weirdo and a freak. I don’t want to say I connected with the character — but I did. He is very comedic and has a big personality.”
One of Crane’s favorite moments in the production occurs during the song “Lost.”
“It’s a three-part song with just the three of us. We have a lot of fun during that song and are able to show it to the audience,” Crane said.
During the Alabama Thespian Festival in February, the trio won first place in group musical competition for their performance of “Lost.”
“’Lost’ is all about the characters being lost in the woods. It is quite a comical song,” Rice said. “I also like ‘Drive.’ In it, the main characters catch all forms of transportation, including a train, bus and tractor. It is non-stop vehicles.”
For Godwin, the song “The Oracle” is a highlight of the production.
“It is a very weird and creepy song, but our oracle is so good. Her voice is so beautiful,” Godwin said.
Watkins pointed to “Put You in Your Place” as her favorite song. The song features Watkins and her character’s rival, Clarisse.
“What I loved was Grace (Nelson), who plays Clarisse, and I were able to choreograph our own fight scene,” Watkins said.
As the drama teacher and director, Rice sees one of her main responsibilities as providing the students with different opportunities in the production. She had them choreograph numbers, create costumes and tasked senior Meghan Conkle with designing the set.
“That is my job, for them to learn by doing. Give them as much responsibility and ownership of the production as possible,” Rice said.
Conkle’s design pairs industrial and rustic elements with nods to Greek mythology.
“Since most of it is set in a summer camp, I wanted it to have a cabin feel, but still be modern. For the colors, I focused mostly on variations of neutral, save for the green ivy, which is a way of bringing in the Greek element,” Conkle said. “I also wanted to have different levels, which I thought Mrs. Rice would never go for.”
“But I did. When she told me her idea, I said, ‘Let’s do,’” Rice said.
After graduation, Conkle, who won first place in costume construction and is a state champion in puppetry, plans on attending Montevallo and studying social science and theater.
Along with Godwin, Watkins and Crane, the cast includes Camren Hubbard, Zoe Spargo, Joseph Holmes, Cole Hoffmann, Grace Nelson, Mary Burns Gilbert, Dani Stewart, Jaaziah Patrick, Lydia Roan, Michaya Johnson, Temperance Ricks, Sock Maldonado, Kimberly Brown, Kaleb Church, Miller Roberts, Solomon Dunlap, Audriena Taylor, Layla Allen, Julian Driskell, Parker McKillop, Ema Porter and Aletha Jones.
Tickets to the show cost $10 and are available on the S2Pass app.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.