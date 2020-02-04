A celebration of the music and poetry from the Harlem Renaissance will fill the Alabama Center for the Arts when “Of Ebony Embers: Vignettes of the Harlem Renaissance” comes to the downtown Decatur space on Feb. 20. The free event will begin at 2 p.m.
Performed by the Florida-based Core Ensemble, “Of Ebony Embers” focuses on the lives of poets Langston Hughes, Countee Cullen and Claude McKay as seen through the eyes of painter Aaron Douglas. The musical features jazz and concert numbers by Duke Ellington, Thelonious Monk, Charles Mingus, Jeffrey Mumford and George Walker.
The Alabama Center for the Arts Foundation, a nonprofit organization, is bringing the production to Decatur.
“The ACA Foundation is pleased to support a diverse range of programming that enhances the education and community outreach mission of the Alabama Center for the Arts,” said Philip Mann, the center’s director of promotion and economic development.
For more information on the show, visit coreensemble.com.
