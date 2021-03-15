Hartselle High School junior Kari Erickson advanced to the Hollywood round of “American Idol.” Although Erickson’s audition in front of Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan did not appear on TV, she received a golden ticket during the San Francisco auditions.
- By Catherine Godbey Staff Writer
