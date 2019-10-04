Austin High Band
A marching band competition in Hartselle on Saturday will feature 23 high schools, including East Lawrence, Lawrence County, Priceville, Decatur and Austin.

The Southern Hospitality Marching Festival hosted by Hartselle High School at J.P. Cain Stadium will start at 10 a.m. and end at 6:20 p.m. with a performance by the University of North Alabama.

Performance times for local bands are 11:45 a.m. for East Lawrence, 2:45 p.m. for Lawrence County, 3:40 p.m. for Priceville, 4 p.m. for Decatur, 5:20 p.m. for Austin and 6 p.m. for Hartselle.

Tickets cost $7 for adults, $5 for students and free for ages 5 and younger.

