Country music superstar Luke Bryan's newest album, "Born here, Live Here, Die Here," features a creation by Hartselle native Mike Walker.
The 10-track album, released last Friday, includes the song “For a Boat” written by Walker, Josh Thompson and Randy Montana.
Walker, who graduated from Hartselle High and Belmont University, currently lives in Nashville. “For a Boat” is the latest song co-written by Walker and recorded by a big name country artist. Last year, Rodney Atkins released “Caught up in the Country,” which Walker co-wrote, and in 2017, Lee Brice included “American Nights” by Walker, Austin Jenckes and Jeff Middleton, on his self-titled album.
