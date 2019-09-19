An iconic childhood game will bring hundreds of teenage and adult athletes, including two former NFL players, to a Southwest Decatur park for the chance to vie for bragging rights and, most importantly, to support a children’s grief outreach program.
On Saturday, 16 teams will face off for the fourth annual Hospice of the Valley Kickball Tournament at Wilson Morgan Park.
For the Decatur-based nonprofit organization, the impact of the kickball tournament extends beyond the fields of Wilson Morgan. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Friend to Friend, Hospice of the Valley’s children’s bereavement program, which impacts hundreds of students across Morgan and Lawrence counties each year.
“Children are often referred to as the invisible mourners. Children grieve, but it is often expressed in their behavior instead of their words. Ask a child how they are doing with a loss and you are likely to receive a blank stare,” said Hospice of the Valley bereavement manager the Rev. Brad Eades. “Grieving the death of someone close is often the hardest part of life.”
Established in 1995, the Friend to Friend program outfits area schools with counselors, who lead grief groups for elementary, middle and high school students. During a typical year, the free program reaches 250 to 300 children in Decatur City, Morgan County and Lawrence County schools.
“Students learn how to identify their feelings as well as how to express them,” said children’s bereavement coordinator Susan Walker. “They also make connections with the other students in the group and realize they’re not the only one going through this.”
Erica Jones has witnessed the impact of the program first hand.
“My son was having a difficult time dealing with my dad’s death. He was crying before school and on the way to school,” said Jones, whose father died in June. “I’ve never dealt with this before. When we started going through it, I just didn’t know what I was going to do. When I heard about this program, it was like a burden was lifted off of me. We have received so much support.”
At Frances Nungester Elementary, a teacher noticed a difference in Jayven Jones and contacted the school’s counselor, Lauren Ferguson.
“We have to remember that even before the students step into the school each morning, they have already dealt with things at home. Our teachers are our front line. They notice when something is not right and when, like with Jayven, they are dealing with grief and loss,” Ferguson said.
Since Jones, a fifth grader, joined the Friend to Friend group and met with counselors, the 10 year old has started talking about his grandfather.
“He was very special to me and kind and fun. Sometimes we would ride through the pasture and look at the cows. It was also fun when we ate ice cream sandwiches together,” Jayven Jones said. “I was real sad and upset when he died, but I feel better now talking about him.”
Erica Jones noticed a change also.
“He’s not crying as much anymore and he’ll talk about his grandfather. He still doesn’t want to look at pictures, but he will talk about him,” she said.
Financed mainly through donations, fundraisers and local grants, the Friend to Friend program operates at a projected loss of between $70,000 to $100,000 each year, according to Eades.
“This program operates at a significant financial loss, but is invaluable to the community,” Eades said.
During the kickball tournament, Hospice of the Valley will raise funds through team registration and a silent auction. Activities also include face painting, corn hole and more. Action will begin at 8:30 a.m. and feature celebrity guests Jerraud Powers, a Decatur High alum, who played at Auburn University and in the NFL; and Rashad Johnson, who played at the University of Alabama and in the NFL. Along will hosting, the duo will play in an exhibition game at noon.
For more information, visit hospiceofthevalley.net.
