From seafood to soul food, pizza to pecans and craft brews to barbecue, the annual Taste of the Valley will serve up scrumptious samples highlighting Morgan County’s culinary scene.
Organizers expect 250 to 350 people to attend the celebration of food, which will feature offerings from more than 20 local restaurants, wineries and breweries, on April 17 at Ingalls Harbor.
“Food never goes out of style. That’s what makes this event so special,” said Quay Lively, volunteer coordinator for the Volunteer Center of Morgan County. “People are looking for a fun night out, and it’s hard to find something more fun than great food and great drinks with great people.”
This marks the first in-person Taste of the Valley — one of the Volunteer Center’s main fundraisers — since 2019 due to COVID.
“We had to cancel Taste of the Valley in 2020 the Friday before the event was supposed to happen on Monday. That’s when everything shut down. We had no choice,” Lively said.
The next two years, the Volunteer Center held Taste of the Valley With a Twist, which featured punch cards with participating restaurants.
“The punch cards worked and were a lot of fun, but it just didn’t have the same energy. People missed that community and fellowship with another, the smells and the ambiance,” Lively said. “We are so excited to be back together again.”
Among the participants are Alfonso’s, Ard’s Seafood Market, Bank Street Grill, Brix & Embers, Burningtree Country Club, Canton House, Chicken Salad Chick, DecTown, Downtown Dawgs, Happi Pappi, Josie’s, Lawler’s Barbecue, Mellow Mushroom, Moe’s Original Grill, O’Charleys, Rock & Roll Sushi, Simp McGhee's, Tennessee Valley Pecan, Texas Roadhouse, The Brick Deli and The RailYard.
A judging panel anchored by culinary icons Sister Schubert and Decatur’s Betty Sims, and including barbecue judge Gary Baker, the competition barbecue team of Scott Boyers and Dee Corson and others will determine the best appetizer, best fish or chicken entrée, best beef or pork entrée, best side item and best dessert. Guests will receive a ticket on arrival and will determine the people’s choice award.
Advance tickets cost $25 for one person or $40 for two. Tickets the day of the event and at the door are $30. Proceeds will benefit the Volunteer Center’s outreach programs.
In 2022, the Volunteer Center built 26 wheelchair ramps, furnished 24 window air conditioning units and seven space heaters for the elderly and disabled, provided Christmas assistance to 328 children and teens and distributed 1,360 shoe boxes filled with gifts for children in need.
The holiday assistance numbers represent an increase over 2021. Casey Coleman, executive director of the Volunteer Center, attributed the increase to the addition of a day care and after-school reading program the nonprofit serviced.
Along with providing assistance, the Volunteer Center engaged more than 350 youths in volunteer projects giving back to the community in 2021.
“Taste of the Valley is a fun and great way to support all of these important programs,” Lively said.
Tickets to Taste of the Valley are available at the Volunteer Center, 811 Second Ave. S.E., and on Eventbrite.com.
The 6-8 p.m. event also will feature music by the Decatur Youth Symphony and a raffle for lunch or dinner for two once a month for a year from participating restaurants. Raffle tickets cost $5.
“This is going to be so much fun. It is a chance to sample a little of what Decatur has to offer. It’s a great opportunity for people to come out and fellowship with others. The vibe is so festive and, best of all, you’re not going to leave hungry,” Lively said.
To help with the employee shortage plaguing many food establishments, the Volunteer Center will provide each restaurant with two individuals to help serve. Individuals interested in volunteering can contact the Volunteer Center at 256-355-8628.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.