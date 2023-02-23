Amid the black-and-white and color photographs in the glass cases at the Morgan County Archives sits a framed, rarely-before-seen photograph from the 1930s of the late Athelyne Celeste Banks — a pillar of the Decatur community.
“This exhibit allows us to see the vitality and dignity and grace of the people who lived before us and those living now,” said historian Wylheme Ragland.
The exhibit, “Old Town Decatur Portraitures and Beyond: A Most Excellent Heritage," includes photographs spanning 100 years, from 1880 to 1980. Some of the photographs feature residents of Old Town, the oldest and primarily Black neighborhood in Decatur.
Bordered by the railroad tracks on the east and Alabama 20 on the north, Old Town, which dates back to the 1820s, once was one of the city’s most vibrant and diverse neighborhoods until urban renewal in the 1950s-60s resulted in the razing of buildings.
“Old Town was very vital. Vine Street was a central business district with attorneys, physicians, dentists, a theater and groceries. People would come from Huntsville to Old Town to shop and eat. Old Town is where the Old State Bank, Burleson-Hines-McEntire House, Dancy Polk House and the railroad station are,” Ragland said.
Curated by Frederick Kennedy and James Nicholas Jr., the exhibit celebrates the people of Old Town.
For Ragland, one of the most meaningful pieces is the photograph of Banks. A lifelong educator, Banks served as the first female principal at Decatur's old Carver Elementary School and witnessed the integration of schools. A park, school and citizen of the year award in Decatur carry Banks’ name.
The exhibit also includes photographs of Kennedy, who is a descendant of James Kennedy, a Union soldier, and Nicholas, who is a descendant of Tommy Lee Nicholas, the first soldier from Morgan County killed in the Vietnam War.
Other pieces in the exhibit feature photographs of daily life — trips to barber shops and of graduation — and a picture postcard of boxing legend Joe Louis and Martin Luther King Jr.
Seven years ago, Ragland, along with Kennedy and Nicholas, started creating displays at the Archives on Bank Street to commemorate Black History Month. The exhibits have captured the daily lives of Black Americans — from Sunday church gatherings to weddings to funerals.
The current exhibit will remain on display through Tuesday. The Archives, 624 Bank St. N.E., Decatur, is open today-Friday and Tuesday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.