Humorist, writer and novelist Sean Dietrich, better known as Sean of the South, will bring his tales about the American South to the Princess Theatre Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 4.
The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Titles of his posts include “Saints of Winn Dixie,” “Deep Fried Christmas," “Holy Barbecue" and "Biscuit Appreciation Day.”
Tickets cost $25 for general admission, and $50 for a meet and greet with Dietrich. Proceeds will benefit the Carnegie Visual Arts Center. For tickets, visit princesstheatre.org or call 256-350-1745.
