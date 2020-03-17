The Youth Art Month exhibit at the Huntsville Museum of Art opened Sunday and features 10 works by Decatur students.
The student artists are J.J. Reynoso at Austinville Elementary, Jowell Hernandez at Banks-Caddell Elementary, Charlotte Stephens at Ben Davis Magnet, Kassandra Vega at Chestnut Grove Elementary, Jannet Ceballos Duran and Vivian Palomino at Decatur High, Charlotte Nuss at Eastwood Elementary, Cotton Scruggs at Frances Nungester, Abby Parham at Leon Sheffield Magnet and Cameron McMatt-Brannon at Walter Jackson Elementary.
Works by Hayden Cleckler and Rachelle Harden of Priceville High also are on display at the exhibit as part of the Alabama State Council on the Arts’ Visual Arts Achievement Program.
The exhibit is slated to run through April 26. As of Tuesday morning, the museum remained open to visitors. For more information, visit hsvmuseum.org.
