The Huntsville Museum of Art selected 10 works by Decatur students for its Youth Art Month exhibit.
The student artists are J.J. Reynoso at Austinville Elementary, Jowell Hernandez at Banks-Caddell Elementary, Charlotte Stephens at Ben Davis Magnet, Kassandra Vega at Chestnut Grove Elementary, Jannet Ceballos Duran and Vivian Palomino at Decatur High, Charlotte Nuss at Eastwood Elementary, Cotton Scruggs at Frances Nungester, Abby Parham at Leon Sheffield Magnet and Cameron McMatt-Brannon at Walter Jackson Elementary.
The exhibit opened Sunday, but the museum announced Tuesday it would be closed Wednesday through at least April 7 because of the coronavirus outbreak. The exhibit was slated to run through April 26. For more information, visit hsvmuseum.org.
Works by Hayden Cleckler and Rachelle Harden of Priceville High also were on display at the exhibit as part of the Alabama State Council on the Arts’ Visual Arts Achievement Program.
