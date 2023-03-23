With crayons, colored pencils, film, chalk, acrylics, watercolors, tempera, charcoal, oils, recycled paper, modeling clay and construction paper, the imaginations of students appear on the walls of the Alabama Center for the Arts.
Welcome to the annual Youth Art Month exhibit, which celebrates art by area students.
The exhibit, which will remain on display through March 30, features 116 pieces of art from kindergarteners to high school seniors from Decatur City Schools, Morgan County Schools, Hartselle City Schools and Decatur Heritage Christian Academy.
From the hands of the artists came variations on Claude Monet’s impressionism, Georgia O’Keefe’s modernism, Jean-Michel Basquiat’s crowns, Frida Kahlo’s self-portrait, Manuel Paz’s contemporary shapes and Jim Dine’s pop art.
The artists also found inspiration from nature, television, self-identity and Mexican culture.
Among the pieces was a calavera self-portrait by Decatur High junior Mary Harper and a paper alebrije dragon by Leon Sheffield fourth-grader Georgia Lowman. Calaveras (skull representations) and alebrijes (spirit animals) are typically seen during Dia de los Muertos celebrations.
Animals, both mythical and real, also inspired many of the artists. The works range from a sculpture of a dragon to a mixed media piece of a sheep to a drawing of a cardinal.
One of the standout pieces is Jenna Owens’ collage of “Snickers,” the cat. Set on a canvas of blue-green paint, the collage, which earned Owens, a Decatur Heritage student, first place in the middle school division, features hundreds of gray, pink, cream and brown paper circles compiled to create the image of a cat.
“My students gained new ideas by viewing their peers' works and I loved the conversations I heard between the student artists and community members,” said Hartselle High School art teacher Melanie Calvert. “When students are able to see their art displayed in a gallery, it not only demonstrates that their art is important and that their skills are appreciated, but it also exposes them to the work of other artists their own age.”
One of Calvert’s students, ninth-grader Cole McClendon, earned first place in the high school division for his realistic charcoal drawing of a goat.
“Cole’s charcoal artwork of a goat caught my attention due to the unique subject matter and his strong understanding of value and contrast,” said Calvert, who submitted five student pieces to the Youth Art Month exhibit. “The details in the work, such as the negative space used to show the layers of hair, are amazing to see in person.”
Another of Calvert’s students, Kailey Carpenter, received an honorable mention for her acrylic painting of a Hartselle High student in a graduation cap.
When selecting pieces for the show, Priceville High art teacher Beth Walldorf looks to showcase the work of hard-working and passionate students. Two of the pieces Walldorf chose came from Julia Stackhouse, who earned second place in the high school division, and Micah Lindsay, who received a special merit award for photography.
Stackhouse’s acrylic painting features a puppy with a Santa hat on, Christmas tree lights wrapped around it and surrounded by ornaments. In her digital photograph “Juxtapose,” Lindsay used the computer application Procreate to paint over a photograph of herself.
“The color saturation and contrast in Micah’s digital work was very arresting to me. It grabs your attention from across the room,” Walldorf said. “I knew Julia’s painting ‘My Dream Christmas’ would do well for a couple of reasons. Realism is really hard for students this age and Julia just nailed it. Not only that, most of the imagery in her work was pieced together from her imagination.”
The Alabama Center for the Arts, 133 Second Ave. N.E. in Decatur, partnered with Carnegie Visual Arts Center and Daybreak Rotary Club of Decatur to present the Youth Art Month exhibit.
The center is open Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m.-noon. Admission is free.
Winners of the Youth Art Month exhibit at the Alabama Center for the Arts:
High School Division: Cole McClendon, Hartselle High, first; Julia Stackhouse, Priceville High, second; Isabella Hodge, Decatur Heritage Christian Academy, third; Savannah Samuel, Decatur Heritage Christian Academy, honorable mention; Kailey Carpenter, Hartselle High, honorable mention.
Middle School Division: Jenna Owens, Decatur Heritage Christian Academy, first; Thomas White, Decatur Middle, second; Amari Woods, Austin Junior High, third; Liberty Valenzuela, Decatur Middle School, honorable mention; Rebecca Lua, Austin Middle, honorable mention.
Elementary School Division: Sara Slaten, Oak Park Elementary, first; Aiden Romero, West Decatur Elementary, second; Katie Manuel, Woodmeade Elementary, third; Georgia Lowman, Leon Sheffield Elementary, honorable mention; Adrianna Rodriguez-Andrade, Chestnut Grove Elementary, honorable mention.
Early Elementary School Division: Jayden Garth, Frances Nungester Elementary, first; Carlos Poz Chajchalac, Oak Park Elementary, second; Charlie Sheffield, Frances Nungester Elementary, third; Lou Ella Stephenson, Decatur Heritage Christian Academy, honorable mention; Lorenzo Zuluago Trujillo, Benjamin Davis Elementary, honorable mention.
Special Merit Award 3D: Sara Jones, Decatur Heritage Christian Academy; Jenna Owens, Decatur Heritage Christian Academy; Annie Pylant, Leon Sheffield Elementary.
Special Merit Award Photography: Micah Lindsay, Priceville High
