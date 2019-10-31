The Brick Deli & Tavern held the annual Halloween Hoot on Saturday for families with young children. The donations collected at the party support Everyday Sunshine, a nonprofit organization focused on providing entertainment and encouragement to patients at pediatric hospitals and individuals with intellectual disabilities.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
