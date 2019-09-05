The Lamont Landers Band will perform at a concert in Athens on Saturday. Led by Decatur native Lamont Landers, the band will bring its soul and funk sound to Athens Arts League’s Alabama Music Series at Athens State University.
Athens-based jam band Astro Diggins will open the concert at 7 p.m. The Lamont Landers Band will take the stage at 8 p.m.
The Alabama Music Series provides high school and college students with hands-on opportunities. On Saturday, two Athens High students, Rachel Adornetto and Jesse Hernandez, will help set up the stage and run sound check. Haley Malone, an Athens native currently attending Nossi College of Art for Commercial Photography in Nashville, will photograph the event.
Tickets to the event cost $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets are available at High Cotton Arts on Washington Street in Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.