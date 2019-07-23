A musical act with appearances on "Showtime at the Apollo" and "America's Got Talent" will perform during Decatur's Riverfest BBQ and Music Fest in September.
Riverfest organizers announced the Lamont Landers Band will take the festival stage on Sept. 14, the second night of the two-day festival. Fronted by Decatur High graduate Lamont Landers on vocals and guitar, the band, which combines soul, rhythm, pop and funk, features Kevin Canada on keyboard, Bowen Robertson on drums and Jaraven Moe Hill on bass.
The band joins previously announced country rock group The Shannon Woods Band.
The 25th annual Riverfest, which typically features four performers each day, will take place Sept. 13-14 at Point Mallard Park. The event will benefit Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama.
