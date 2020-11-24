Brittany Howard, the Limestone County native who established herself in the music industry as the emotive and soulful frontwoman of the Alabama Shakes, earned six Grammy nominations.
featured
Limestone County's Brittany Howard earns six Grammy nominations
- By Catherine Godbey Staff Writer
-
-
- 0
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Decatur police arrest suspect in 1995 cold case slaying of Huntsville man
- State to provide $43.5 million for Center for Arts dorm, Deaf and Blind Institute facility in Decatur
- Decatur switching grades 6 through 12 to remote learning Thursday; others switch Friday
- Overpass bid awarded, opposition tries to kill project
- Stevens found guilty of capital murder in ex-wife's 2015 slaying
- Juvenile male tried to defend grandmother in Morgan home invasion, authorities say
- Losing Hillsboro candidate to become mayor
- Morgan County 'very high risk,' hits record number of new COVID-19 cases
- One in three patients positive for COVID-19 at Decatur Morgan Hospital
- Mayor, council disagree on whether to fill director of development spot
Images
Videos
Commented
- Editorial: It is time to bind country's wounds (5)
- New Decatur council sworn in, names newcomer Ladner as president (4)
- Letter to the editor: If election is fraudulent, maybe Earth is flat (4)
- Editorial: Alabama should expand early voting (3)
- Mayor, council disagree on whether to fill director of development spot (3)
- Q&A: Tuberville on hiring staff, election results and socialism (3)
- Trudy Rubin: America can overcome COVID-19, despite Trump's do-nothing approach. Here's how (3)
- Editorial: State needs Tuberville to be serious, thoughtful (3)
- Biden wins White House, according to projections; vows new direction for divided US (2)
- Biden declared winner of Wisconsin, Michigan; Trump has narrow path to victory (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.