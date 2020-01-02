From celebrating endangered birds to listening to Grammy Award-winning musicians to watching pirates parade through downtown Decatur, a variety of events that will educate, amuse and entertain await north Alabamians in 2020.
Here's a look at some of the anticipated events in the Tennessee Valley.
Festival of the Cranes
Jan. 11-12
Follow the call of the wild — literally, the sound of thousands of cranes greets visitors to the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge — for the seventh annual Festival of the Cranes. Created in celebration of the more than 10,000 sandhill cranes and 17 whooping cranes that winter in north Alabama, the festival will feature music, art, puppetry, birding walks and more.
Festivities on Jan. 11-12 at the refuge include nature walks, photography workshops with Paul Bannick, storytelling with Brian “Fox” Ellis, who will portray John James Audubon, and activities for children.
Events will extend into downtown Decatur, where the Carnegie Visual Arts Center will hold a free screening of “Green Fire: Aldo Leopold and a Land Ethic for Our Time” on Jan. 10 at noon and will host workshops with artist Doug Baulos on Jan. 11, 9-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-3 p.m. At the Princess Theatre, Grammy Award-winning musician Kathy Mattea will perform on Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $35-45. Auburn University’s Birds of Prey program will bring hawks, eagles, falcons and owls to the downtown theater for free shows on Jan. 11 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and Jan. 12 at 1:30 p.m. The Princess also will host IBEX Puppetry’s “Celebration of Flight” designed by Jim Henson’s daughter Heather Henson. Tickets cost $5-10.
Last year, more than 5,000 people attended one of the festival’s events, said Teresa Adams, the refuge’s supervisory park ranger.
Concerts at the Princess
With the hiring of Mary McDonald as permanent executive director in May, the Princess Theatre Center placed a renewed focus on bringing music to the historic performing arts space in downtown Decatur.
“Our focal point right now is trying to strengthen and cement the music aspects of the Princess,” Julia Roth, a board member of the Princess since 2013, said in May.
Those efforts will appear in 2020 as award winning and nominated acts come to the Princess Theatre stage. The schedule includes bluegrass group Clabe McGuire and the Rocket City Ridge on Jan. 18, the Glenn Miller Orchestra on Feb. 7, Grammy Award-winning artist Bruce Hornsby on March 20 and southern rockers Brent Cobb and Them on April 4.
The Princess’s intimate Listening Room Loft series will feature Americana singer-songwriter Chuck Hawthorne on Jan. 9, Nashville performer William Michael Morgan and “American Idol” contestant Payton Taylor on Feb. 13, musician Travis Meadows on March 12, Aaron Raitiere, who earned a Grammy nomination for “I’ll Never Love Again” from “A Star is Born,” on April 9, the Wilson Brothers Band on May 14 and “The Voice” finalist Adam Wakefield on June 11.
“A lot of the pictures you see of downtown Decatur at that time, the Princess was booming. If you weren’t at the Princess on a Saturday night, you weren’t anywhere. We want to be that place again,” McDonald said.
Fiddlers Concert Series
Jan. 23, March 5, July 7, Sept. 24 and 29
In anticipation of the Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention, nicknamed the “Granddaddy of Midsouth Fiddlers Conventions,” a series of concerts will feature the country, Americana and bluegrass sounds of regional musicians.
The five-part series will kick off Jan. 23 with “Geez Louise: Dangerous Dames & their Killer Songs” with Louisa Branscomb, Jeanette Williams, Pam Gadd and Wanda Vick. Combined, the women have written songs for or recorded with Allison Krauss, John Denver, Taylor Swift, Emmylou Harris, Dolly Parton and Jason Aldean.
The series also will feature Sierra Hull and Justin Moses on March 5, Jake Workman, Rebekah Workman and Jeff Picker on July 7, Kenny and Amanda Smith on Sept. 24 and Larry Sparks & the Lonesome Ramblers on Sept. 29. All of the concerts will begin at 7 p.m. at Athens State’s McCandless Hall.
The 54th annual Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention will be Oct. 1-3 at Athens State University.
Carnegie Carnival
Feb. 22
Expect to see fairytale princesses, veiled widows, pirates and flappers roaming the streets of downtown Decatur during Carnegie Carnival on Feb. 22. Held the Saturday before Fat Tuesday, the event, Decatur’s version of Mardi Gras, attracts thousands to downtown and raises money for the Carnegie Visual Arts Center.
The ninth annual event will include a half-marathon, prince and princess parade, canine parade, children’s games, an arts area and the main parade. All of the events are free.
Festivities for the carnival season will kick off Saturday with a Twelfth Night celebration at the Carnegie Visual Arts Center at 6 p.m. During the free event, the Carnegie will introduce the candidates for king, queen, prince, princess, sir bow-wow and lady barks-a-lot.
Last year, about 25 crewes participated in the main parade, tossing Moon Pies, beads, stuffed animals and doubloons into the crowds lining the streets. Proceeds from crewe registrations and fundraisers by royalty candidates will benefit the Carnegie Visual Arts Center.
Other anticipated events in north Alabama include “Frozen Jr.” presented by Dream Weavers Children’s Theatre in February at the Princess Theatre, the Racking Horse Spring Celebration in Priceville in April, the Multicultural Indian Festival in Oakville in May, the Dragon Boat Race, Daikin Festival and Alabama Jubilee in Decatur in May, the River Clay Fine Arts Festival in Decatur in September, Depot Days in Hartselle in September and the Athens Storytelling Festival and Athens Grease Festival in October.
