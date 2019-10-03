Using prom dresses, a bathrobe, wedding gown, handmade pink shirt and other clothing items, women share the stories of their lives — of surviving cancer, mourning a child’s death, getting married and dressing room anxiety.
“It goes up, down and sideways with all of the stories woven around clothing,” said actress Margaret Bibb.
“Love, Loss, and What I Wore,” a scrapbook of stories about the connection between women’s memories, experiences and wardrobes, will open tonight at 7 p.m. at the Carnegie Visual Arts Center. Other shows presented by the Bank Street Players are Friday and Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. and Saturday and Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets cost $15 with proceeds going to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at UAB.
“Bank Street Players has always used the fall show as a public service show. With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to use a powerful, moving and very funny show to raise money for research,” said Carol Puckett, a member of Bank Street Players. “What is so important is that every cent of the proceeds is staying in Alabama and will benefit the women here.”
Sam Marsh, a staple of the Huntsville theater scene, directs the play based on a book by Ilene Beckerman and adapted for the stage by sisters Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron. This marks Marsh’s second time directing the Off-Broadway hit.
“A friend introduced me to this play and I was completely taken with it. I liked the material and the dialogue. It is so well written and gives actresses the opportunity to deliver some really good stuff,” said Marsh, who first directed the show in 2015 in Huntsville.
To handle the multiple roles and the emotional material, which evoke laughter and tears, Marsh turned to women he referred to as “some of the top talent in Huntsville.”
“I got lucky to get them. I had a list of who I wanted to work with and, thankfully, they all said yes. I am really excited about this project,” Marsh said.
The cast features Nina Soden, Cherie Evans, Colleen Samples, Margaret Bibb, Cathy Altonji and Kailey Burkhardt. Each woman plays multiple roles, sharing stories about boyfriends, Madonna, purses, hats and what they find in the bottom of their purse.
“There are a lot of universal truths. There are a lot of situations the characters go through that the audience can relate to. The stories show that, no, you’re not the only one going through this. You’re not the first person to have experienced this and you won't be the last,” Burkhardt said.
Staged as a reading, the presentation foregoes blocking, sets and costume changes in order to concentrate on the stories.
“The women sit on stools, there are just a few props and, besides a couple of lamps for ambiance, no lighting. All of the action is in the dialogue and their faces,” Marsh said.
The performers said to think of the play as more of a storytelling event than theater.
“Unlike in regular theater, you don’t have a set or props or costumes or lights for people to look at. It’s just you up there,” Soden said.
During the play, the women will share 28 stories.
“The challenge,” Evans said, “is adopting each of the different stories separately and telling it as that character’s story.”
One of Evans’ stories revolves around a woman who battled breast cancer and the hats she wore instead of wigs.
“After she was clear of cancer, she started lending them to other people going through cancer. She always asks for them back, though, so she can continue to give them out over the years,” Evans said.
Each story contains elements that audience members can connect with, said Puckett, who saw the show in Huntsville.
Sample connected closely with the woman who told of finding random items — pennies, tobacco, gum, unwrapped tampons — out of the bottom of her purse. For Altonji, the story of a mother, who made her children’s clothes, evoked memories.
“It made me thing about my grandmother,” Altonji said. “She always made our outfits and made sure they were matching.”
By staging the play at the Carnegie Visual Arts Center, 207 Church St. N.E., the Bank Street Players created an intimate setting for the intimate stories. Seating is limited to 50 per show. For tickets, call 256-318-3265.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.