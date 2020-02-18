A 10-time Country Music Award winner and Grammy nominee will perform at the Princess Theatre in June.
Mac McAnally, a renowned singer-songwriter who wrote hits for Alabama, Jimmy Buffett, Kenny Chesney and Sawyer Brown, will take the stage in downtown Decatur on June 20.
Among McAnally’s songs are “All these Years” by Sawyer Brown, “Back Where I Come From” by Kenny Chesney, “Two Dozen Roses” by Shenandoah, “Old Flame” by Alabama and “I’m Gonna Love Her on the Radio” recorded by Charlie Pride and David Allan Coe.
Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. at princesstheatre.org.
