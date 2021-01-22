Magician David Garrard, who appeared on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us!,” will perform with his assistant Stephanie Bell at the Princess Theatre in Decatur on April 16.
featured
Magician coming to the Princess Theatre
- By Catherine Godbey Staff Writer
-
- Updated
- 0
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Decatur Councilman Hunter Pepper taken to hospital after abruptly leaving meeting
- Denying bond, judge says Falkville man had 'cache of firepower' at Capitol riot
- Vote for Favorite Class 1A-4A Basketball Player
- Residents object to Old Decatur town house development
- Last-minute suspense: Ed Henry gets Trump's final pardon and 'vindication'
- Gov. Kay Ivey extends Alabama face mask order into March
- Limestone indictments include human trafficking, capital murder cases
- John Allen McAbee, II
- A 'glimmer of hope' as vaccine rollout begins for those 75 and older
- Former Athens High star Philip Rivers retiring after 17-year NFL career
Images
Videos
Commented
- Editorial: Rep. Brooks should resign (12)
- Last-minute suspense: Ed Henry gets Trump's final pardon and 'vindication' (5)
- Police: Athens man died, Falkville man arrested during disturbance at US Capitol (4)
- First Response refusing to buy new ambulances until city changes ordinance (3)
- Masks don't work — if not used (3)
- Rep. Mo Brooks faces censure resolution (3)
- Police: Falkville man at Capitol riot had Molotov cocktails designed to act like napalm (3)
- Editorial: Time to concede: Biden won (2)
- Gov. Kay Ivey extends Alabama face mask order into March (2)
- Laverne Moody (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.