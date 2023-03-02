Take a curious mermaid, a loyal flounder, an anxious crab and an evil octopus to get a classic under-the-sea adventure.
The curtain will rise on Decatur Middle School’s production of “The Little Mermaid Jr.” tonight at 7. Other shows will be Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 3 and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m.
“Last year, we did ‘Footloose Jr.,’ a realistic high school musical. I wanted to do something completely different this year so I don’t get bored and the kids don’t get bored,” said director Courtney Blanchette. “It’s been a lot of fun. How can you not have fun building a ship.”
Based on a Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale, which Disney transformed into an animated movie in 1989 and brought to Broadway in 2008, “The Little Mermaid” follows the adventures of Ariel, who dreams of becoming human.
The junior version of the musical runs about an hour and includes the nostalgic numbers of “Under the Sea,” “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” “Part of Your World,” “Les Poissons” and “Kiss the Girl.”
Leading the 30-member Decatur Middle School cast and crew is seventh-grader Ila Kate Buttram as Ariel — a role she questioned whether she would land.
“I was so surprised when I found out I got Ariel. I really didn’t think I was going to get it,” Buttram said. “Ariel is a really fun and bright and curious character. She’s obsessed with everything human because she’s not allowed to go up to the surface. She falls in love with a human and gets herself into a big mess.”
Blanchette and music director Isaiah Crawford faced a challenge when deciding who to cast in what roles.
“When we were doing auditions, we had a tough time. We went through three or four different cast versions. I had several girls I could not decide between for Ariel and Ursula. The guys were the same way. It was a great problem to have, but also a heart-wrenching one,” Blanchette said.
For Ursula, the octopus who places a spell on Ariel, Blanchette tapped seventh-grader Breelly Williams.
”She is a very evil, powerful person that wants to be over everything,” Williams said. “To get ready for the role, I just look at myself in the mirror and see if I can bring the evil out of me. She’s a lot of fun to play.”
Along with acting, the students participate in making the costumes and constructing the sets.
“Someone asked me why I didn’t have more parents helping. I’m the bridge. They come to me from elementary school where the parents are doing it all, and I’ve got to get them ready for high school and competition. It’s an absolute circus, but a fun circus. I’m asking a lot of them,” Blanchette said. “Inevitably, they’ll hate me by the end of this week, but then on opening night, they’ll take their bow and will love me again.”
Tickets to the show at Decatur Middle School, 1011 Prospect Dr. S.E., cost $8 for adults and $5 for students.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.