More than a hundred colorful costumes, energetic music made famous by ABBA and a cast of dozens will create a dazzling show at Austin High this week.
The school’s theater program presents “Mamma Mia!,” based on the Broadway musical and 2008 movie version starring Meryl Streep. Shows are tonight and Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Abby Sandlin, who plays the Streep character’s daughter, Sophie, sums up the show this way:
“It’s going to be fuuuun!”
Austin theater teacher Courtney Kellough is director. The production mostly follows the movie’s plot.
“Of course with any adaptation to a stage production from a movie, they have to cut a few songs for time limits and things like that,” Kellough said.
Sandlin snagged a lead role even though this is her first year in the drama program.
“Normally I’m a choir kid through and through,” she said. “I’m super excited, and this has been so fun. To have something to look forward to and to put your all into is super exciting.”
She is going to the University of Alabama in Birmingham on a scholarship to pursue a doctorate in occupational therapy and plans to continue in choral there.
“I think when everybody sees her in the show they’ll understand why” she got a lead part, Kellough said.
Sophie, who doesn’t know her biological father, is getting married. She discovers her mother’s diary detailing old romances — information she hopes to use to discovery his identity.
“She decides to take matters into her own hands and invite them all to her wedding, unbeknownst to her mother,” Kellough said.
The cast of 31 includes students in ninth through 12th grades. Everyone sings. Most are in Kellough’s theater classes.
“I’ve got a few of them that are in drama by proxy by having friends in the department who encouraged them to audition,” she said.
“There’s lots of singing, lots of dancing,” she said. “Even if they’re backstage, you’re going to hear lots of singing backup on some of these songs.”
Senior Kit Richards has one of the biggest challenges, playing one of the “potential fathers.”
Harry is “a 40-year-old man, who’s also British, so I’ve been having to practice a little accent,” Richards said.
For the most part, Richards will wear vacation clothes because the action takes place in Greece.
“At the end — all three of the dads — we come on in sparkly Polos so we can match” their singing partners, Richards said.
Free-spirited mother Donna has two buddies, Tanya and Rosie. Students needed a little aging through the magic of theatrical makeup.
“Luckily those characters have such big personalities and that’s kind of what they’re hungry for, a chance to play somebody with the really big personality,” Kellough said.
“Most of the girls auditioning and even some of the boys put down those three top characters as their first choice,” she said.
Parents donated clothes for the show, which is set in the 1990s, Kellough said.
But Donna, Rosie and Tanya, who perform as Donna and the Dynamos, wear feathers, sequins and bright colors from the 1970s, she said, “which is really what ABBA was when they were writing all of this music” like “Dancing Queen” and “Super Trouper.”
“When you think of a cast of 31 kids, each of them has at least three costumes, some of them more, so that’s over 90 costumes,” Kellough said.
Senior Jada McClendon plays Donna and wears white go-go boots, a sparkly costume and bell bottoms as a Dynamo.
She said the cast goes into the crowd dancing and singing.
“It’s really interactive,” said McClendon, who plans to be a robotics engineer. “It’s really fun. It’s really disco.”
The “funny, silly, exciting” show “brings a big light into Austin High and everyone around us,” she said.
Kellough cast the show in late November and started rehearsals in mid-December.
“Typically what it comes out to with a musical is 80 to 100 hours’ worth of rehearsals when it’s all said and done,” she said.
Tickets to the show cost $12 for adults, $8 students, free age 5 and younger.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.