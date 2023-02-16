Sitting in front of paintings worth around $1 million, Wendy Rodrigue Magnus told the story of her late husband, the prolific Louisiana artist George Rodrigue, to dozens of students at Leon Sheffield Magnet School, Decatur High School and Oak Park Middle School on Tuesday.
The story, as Magnus tells it, is one of an underdog, who, until third grade, never took an art class, never created art and never saw a painting.
“George Rodrigue is one of America’s most important modernist painters,” Magnus said. “He came from a small town and became an artist against all odds.”
By visiting schools through the Life and Legacy Foundation, which Magnus founded seven years ago, she hopes to inspire and encourage creativity in students.
“George became very famous in his lifetime and his art hangs in museums all over the world. But I’m here to tell you, he is no more important and no more special than any of you. And his art is no more special and no more important than any of yours,” Magnus told students at Oak Park Middle School.
The Carnegie Visual Arts Center, with support from the River Clay Foundation and the Alabama Center for the Arts, brought Magnus to the Decatur schools.
“This is why we work so hard raising money with Carnegie Carnival, so that we can bring people of Wendy’s caliber and George Rodrigue’s art into the schools,” said Kim Mitchell, director of Carnegie Visual Arts Center.
A few of Rodrigue’s pieces, including posters he designed for the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and serigraphs of “The Old Blue Dog” and “Blue on Red,” are currently on display at the Carnegie Visual Arts Center.
Born in New Iberia, Louisiana, in 1944, Rodrigue’s first experience with art came after he contracted polio and lost the use of his legs. For six months, he lay in bed, unable to move.
“Every penny counted, so they didn’t have a TV, there were no devices and no video games. His mother’s friend owned a store in downtown and had just got in some art supplies,” Magnus said. “George’s mother said, ‘George doesn’t like art.’ It wasn’t that George didn’t like art, he didn’t know art. Out of desperation, she bought paints, brushes and modeling clay. The first painting Rodrigue ever saw, he painted himself.”
When Rodrigue returned to school, while in math and reading classes, he created art. Rodrigue’s parents and teachers agreed to allow Rodrigue one hour a day of art, if he paid attention in his other classes.
“In the 1950s, New Iberia had one art student and that was George Rodrigue,” Magnus said.
Twenty-five years into his professional art career, Rodrigue created the image that would make him famous — the Blue Dog.
“George remembered a story his mama told him as a child. She would say, ‘George, if you’re not good, the loup-garou is going to eat you tonight.’ He decided to paint the loup-garou. But had decide what it would look like. It’s like if I asked all you to paint the boogeyman. Everyone would paint something different,” Magnus said.
Looking through old photographs, Rodrigue found inspiration for the loup-garou from his dog Tiffany.
“He gave her red, oval eyes. The last thing he did, was look at the dark night sky in the background. He said, ‘I think that dark night sky should be reflected in the loup-garou.’ So he painted it blue,” Magnus said. “In the early days, the dog was a pale gray blue and scruffy looking. Over time, George changed the eyes from oval to round and from red to yellow and the dog got bluer and bluer.”
Among the paintings Magnus brought to the schools included five Blue Dog paintings. The paintings featured Rodrigue as a young boy on a horse in front of the blue dog, Magnus and the blue dog with candles and a tree, a small blue dog Rodrigue created while painting with first graders, a blue dog painting on chrome and the last self portrait Rodrigue did of himself and the blue dog, which appears red in the piece.
“George had lung cancer. This last portrait was done a few months before he died. One time, I woke up in the middle of the night and he was at his easel. There was this glow around him. I wanted to remember him like that, so I snuck back and got my camera, bent down to his level and whispered, ‘George.’ He turned around and click. That’s the picture in the portrait,” Magnus said.
For two years, Magnus did not know the portrait existed. When she finally logged into Rodrigue’s laptop, two years after his death, she found a folder labeled “Wendy To Do.” Inside the folder was the portrait with instructions on what ink to use and who to contact to get it printed.
Magnus, who lives in New Mexico, formed the Life and Legacy Foundation as a way to keep Rodrigue’s memory and influence alive.
In the past seven years, Magnus, through the Life and Legacy Foundation Art Tour has visited 143 schools in eight states and met with more than 50,000 students.
The exhibit at the Carnegie featuring a few of Rodrigue's pieces will be on display through March 5. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday to Friday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday. Admission is free with donations accepted.
