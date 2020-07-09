In the 15,000-gallon saltwater aquarium, past the horseshoe crabs, coral and 30 species of fish, swims Kale, the Cook Museum of Natural Science’s newest resident. A Kemp’s ridley sea turtle, Kale represents the most endangered sea turtle in the world.
“Because Kemp’s ridley sea turtles are critically endangered, they are a great ambassador. They also nest sometimes on Alabama beaches, so it is really the perfect turtle to educate people on in Alabama. And, if we’re being honest, they are adorable and people love them,” said Cassandra Elias, the museum’s live animal manager.
The natural science museum in downtown Decatur, which closed due to the coronavirus pandemic March 15, reopened to the public Wednesday with the newest resident on display.
To celebrate the arrival of Kale, the museum will hold Turtle Fun Days on Friday and Saturday. Through live animal presentations, crafts and science sessions, visitors will learn about the turtles of Alabama and North America.
“What we hope people take away is what turtles can be found right here in Alabama. We hope they learn more about sea turtles and about our Kale,” Elias said.
For three years, the Cook Museum awaited the arrival of a Kemp’s ridley sea turtle.
The process began in 2017. As the exhibit’s team designed and built the saltwater tank, the museum reached out to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service about housing a sea turtle. In May, the agency contacted the Cook Museum. A juvenile Kemp’s ridley sea turtle needed a home.
Accidentally hooked by a recreational fisherman in Virginia’s Chesapeake Bay last year, Kale, as the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center’s Stranding Response Program named him, underwent surgeries to repair the damage to his throat. The surgeries, Elias said, created a fistula.
“The fistula is a hole where debris can get stuck. The Virginia Aquarium asked for him to be non-releasable because of the fistula, which can cause severe harm and death to this animal. At the museum, we are able to watch him and give him the medical care he needs,” Elias said.
Kale arrived at the Cook Museum in early June. To ensure Kale, who lived in a system at the Virginia Aquarium that included water from the ocean, could safely enter the display aquarium, the museum initially placed him in quarantine.
“He was with fish for a few weeks to make sure none of those fish gained any parasites he could’ve brought with him,” Elias said. “He has adjusted great. He swims, sleeps and has an almost normal routine. People have really loved him. And he’s actually not minded them too much. They step right up to the glass and put their hands up to tank.”
With Kale on display, the Cook Museum hopes to teach visitors about the importance of protecting the environment.
The Endangered Species Act of 1970 and the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species classify the Kemp’s ridley sea turtle as critically endangered. Researchers attribute that status to beach erosion caused by storms and land development, plastic debris in the water and fishing nets meant for other species.
For the past five decades, the Kemp’s ridley sea turtle has battled extinction.
Efforts to protect the turtles began in 1966 when the Mexico government sent a team of biologists to protect the eggs at Barra del Tordo, where the females nested. In the late 1970s, Mexico and the United States worked together to start a secondary nesting colony on Padre Island, Texas.
In 1985, scientists recorded 702 nests, down from the 1,000 nests observed in 1978. They attributed the low numbers to the thousands of turtles trapped in shrimp trawler nets. In 1987, when the United States required shrimpers to equip their nets with turtle excluder devices, the number of nests began to rise. During the past decade, the number of recorded nests ranged from 12,000 to 21,000.
Along with Kale, other species at the Cook Museum listed as endangered or threatened include diamondback terrapins, an eastern indigo snake, eastern hellbenders and Mexican alligator lizards.
“While we love all our animals here at the Cook Museum, there is no doubt that Kale is something special. He is so charismatic and captivating. To be able to see the looks on our visitors’ faces when they see him for the first time has been priceless. In our overall mission to engage, excite and educate, our endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtle touches all the bases,” said Scott Mayo, executive director of the museum.
Kemp’s ridley sea turtles can grow up to 2 feet long and 2 feet wide and weigh up to 100 pounds. Kale, as a juvenile, currently weighs 30 pounds and is a foot-and-a-half long and wide. The museum estimated Kale’s age at 4 to 6 years old. In the wild, Kemp’s ridley sea turtles live up to 50 years.
“Because they live for a really long time, people will be able to bring their children and grandchildren here for years to come to see Kale,” Elias said.
During the Turtle Fun Days, visitors will learn about turtles of Alabama and North America, see live animal presentations and create a craft. The schedule includes question and answer sessions at 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., “Science on the Spot” at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. and live animal presentations at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Cost is $20 for ages 15 to 64, $17 for 65 and older, $15 for 3 to 14 and free for ages 2 and younger and for members. Cookmuseum.org.
