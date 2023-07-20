When Marley Froscello began participating in the America’s Ideal Miss pageant system as a 16-year-old high school student three years ago, she felt lost.
“I was always someone who was very confident, but sometimes in those middle and high school years, you can lose your confidence. Going into America’s Ideal Miss, I was someone who wasn’t really sure of who I was or what I wanted to do,” Froscello said. “This system has helped me become more confident and feel like I’m making an impact in my community.”
This week, the now 19-year-old Froscello will step onto the national stage and represent Alabama as Miss Yellowhammer State at America’s Ideal Miss Pageant in Georgia. The competition, which began Tuesday and will culminate Saturday, includes the categories of fun fashion, evening gown and interview.
“The most important of those three is interview. That’s when I get to talk about myself, why I am competing in America’s Ideal Miss and my community service work,” Froscello said.
For her community service, Froscello founded the nonprofit organization Project H.E.R (Health, Equity and Representation).
“What is important to me is women supporting women. That’s why I started Project H.E.R. I saw a need for someone to advocate for women to be confident about themselves and not be afraid to talk about hard topics. It’s important to speak honestly and freely with young women about things they may be afraid to talk about,” Froscello.
Project H.E.R. is comprised of a social media campaign educating women about menstrual health and also an outreach component. Earlier this year, Froscello raised enough money to donate more than 1,300 period products to Hands Across Decatur, which provides services for the city’s unhoused community.
Through the organization, Froscello hopes to empower young girls, just like her mother, Ashley Froscello, empowered her.
“My mom is my role model. I’m very lucky to have a woman like my mother in my life, who is unafraid to let me be who I want to be and encourages me to be my best self,” Froscello said. “She is unafraid to take charge and she helped me become the best version of myself. I want to do that for other women.”
For the fashion categories, Froscello selected an outfit with “a lot of fringe, rhinestones and sparkles” for fun fashion and a full-length gown inspired by Miss Universe and Miss USA for evening gown.
Froscello, the daughter of Kevin and Ashley Froscello, graduated from Austin High School in 2022 and currently attends the University of Alabama studying musical audio engineering. At Austin, Froscello, who graduated third in her class, participated in band, playing the trumpet and performing as a majorette in the marching band.
“I always joke that I am a huge music lover and band nerd,” Froscello said.
That love for music led Froscello to study musical audio engineering in college.
“When I tell people what I’m studying, they usually ask, ‘What’s that?’ It’s a dual degree in music production and electrical engineering. I want to be a music producer, but also a sound equipment developer,” Froscello said.
At the University of Alabama, Froscello also participates in the University Fellows Experience, which focuses on leadership and community service. Through the program, Froscello spent three weeks in Marion, a city in Perry County, and organized an art show for area artists.
“I chose to have a showcase, because the area is rich in civil rights history and has a history in the arts, but because of the economic situation, there isn’t a ton of funding to have events like an arts showcase,” Froscello said. “Being part of America’s Ideal Miss and University Fellows has definitely opened my eyes to the community around me and allowed me to hopefully make a difference.”
For more information about Project H.E.R., visit @project4her on Instagram.
