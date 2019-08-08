A staple of Southern summers, the sweet and sinless watermelon will take center stage at the Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market on Saturday.
To celebrate the refreshing fruit, the market will hold Watermelon Day and serve up a variety of offerings from the yellow, orange and red seedless to the classic Jubilee and Crimson Sweet varieties.
“The watermelons are doing really good this year,” said market manager Elizabeth Thompson. “They are producing really well and they are super sweet, which is something you definitely want in a watermelon.”
Along with taste, the watermelon's assets extend to nutrition. One of the healthiest summer crops, the watermelon is low in fat, cholesterol and calories, high in vitamins A, B6 and C, contains potassium and is a good source for hydration — just in case you needed other reasons to enjoy the fruit.
The market will serve slices of watermelon from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or as long as supplies last. Along with watermelon, the celebration will feature face painting for the children and music by J Ray.
If selecting a watermelon to take home, follow these tips from the growers:
• Look for a firm melon free of bruises or cuts.
• Lift the melon to feel the weight. The ripest fruit contains the most water, so the heavier the melon, the better.
• Look for a creamy, yellow spot where the melon sat on the ground. The darker the spot, the riper the fruit.
• Listen for a dull thud when thumping the watermelon.
• Do not refrigerate, if possible. Refrigeration can cause the fruit to lose flavor and texture.
While most people eat watermelon plain or, perhaps, with a sprinkle of salt, watermelons can add a sweet kick to salads, salsas, smoothies and sandwiches.
Try one of these recipes provided by the National Watermelon Board.
WATERMELON KIWI SMOOTHIE
2 cups seedless watermelon chunks
2 peeled and chopped kiwis
2 cups vanilla yogurt
1 cup ice
3 sprigs fresh mint
Place watermelon, kiwi, yogurt and ice into a blender. Puree until smooth. Garnish with mint and serve.
CHILLED WATERMELON SOUP
6 cups seedless watermelon
1¼ cup coconut milk
1/3 cup flaked coconut
1 teaspoon coconut extract
1 large lime
¾ cup blueberries
2 tablespoons water
1 teaspoon sugar
½ teaspoon vanilla
Mint leaves
Place watermelon in a food processor and process until smooth. Add milk, coconut and extract, pulse until blended. Pour into a bowl, cover and place in the refrigerator. Combine blueberries, water, sugar and vanilla in a food processor and process until smooth. Pour into a small pitcher and chill. To serve, pour soup into bowls and drizzle with the blueberry mixture and sprigs of mint.
PORK AND WATERMELON KEBABS
6 tablespoons brown sugar
6 tablespoons soy sauce
6 tablespoons diced red onion
3 garlic cloves, minced
3 tablespoons lemon juice
1 tablespoon olive oil
¼ teaspoon ground thyme
Pepper, to taste
1 pound lean pork chop, cut into cubes
32 cubes of watermelon
16 to 24 zucchini rounds
16 pineapple chunks
24 yellow and orange peppers
Sesame seeds
Combine sugar, soy sauce, onion, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, thyme and pepper in a bowl. Pour into a sealable bag and add pork pieces. Seal bag, mix thoroughly and refrigerate at least one hour. Remove pork from bag, reserving the marinade. Thread five pork pieces, four watermelon cubes, two to three zucchini rounds, two pineapple chunks and three peppers on each skewer. Heat the grill to medium high. Spray cooking surface with cooking spray and place kebabs on grill. Grill for 12 to 14 minutes, turning and basting frequently with reserved marinade. Garnish with sesame seed, if desired.
WATERMELON POKE BOWL
¼ cup low-sodium soy sauce
¼ to ½ cup watermelon juice
1 teaspoon sriracha chili sauce
1 teaspoon sesame oil
2 green onions, cut on the diagonal with whites and greens separated
2 medium cloves garlic, minced
½ teaspoon minced ginger root
1/3 white onion, thinly sliced
¾ pound ahi tuna, cut into ½ inch cubes
1 small avocado, diced
2/3 cup diced watermelon
¼ teaspoon sesame seeds
Pickled ginger
Mix soy sauce, watermelon juice, chili sauce, oil, the white portion of green onions, garlic, ginger root and onion in a medium bowl. Add tuna, toss and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Ten minutes before serving, add avocado and return to refrigerate. When serving, top with watermelon, the green portion of the green onions, sesame seeds and pickled ginger.
