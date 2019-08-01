As the actors dressed in World War II era costumes bustled in the wings, Mike Denson walked across the empty stage and looked out at the 677-seat theater.
“I’m curious to see if people will come out to see a show they’ve never heard of before. People are so used to theater groups doing things everybody knows. Nobody knows this show,” Denson said.
Decades in the making, the curtain will rise on the world premiere of “Moonlight Looks Swell on You,” a musical written by Denson, tonight at 7 at the Princess Theatre. A second performance will take place on Friday at 7 p.m.
“My mom told me that my dad had the idea for this before I was born, so this has been a long time coming,” said Emma Denson, a senior at Mississippi State and co-director of the musical. “I’m so excited for him.”
An engineering consultant by day, Mike Denson, of Decatur, described completing the musical, which began as a personal challenge, as a “bucket list” item.
“I started writing some songs and just wondered if I could write a musical,” he said. “Once I let people hear a few of the songs and they said they were pretty good, that gave me some encouragement to write some more.”
Set in a small Midwestern town near the end of World War II, the romantic comedy follows a young female newspaper reporter concentrating on her career and not finding love and the soldier with a criminal past she recruits to serve as a war correspondent.
“There are only a few plotlines for romantic comedies: boy meets girl, they fall in love, some tragedy happens and they get back together,” Mike Denson said. “I wanted light-heartedness, entertainment, fun and a clean and simple story. I also wanted to make sure it was something a 5-year-old to a 95-year-old could come and see.”
Driving the story are the 20 big band songs Mike Denson, who plays saxophone with the Sophisticated Swingers, penned for the musical. The song list includes “Mapleton My Hometown,” “Audrey Take a Letter,” “Living in the Army Now,” “When You’re in Love,” “Say a Prayer for the Boys,” “Moonlight Looks Swell on You” and more.
Unlike most community musicals, which use recorded tracks, “Moonlight Looks Swell on You” will feature a 13-piece band on stage. Denson will direct the band consisting of Mark Pettey, Jon Sedlak, Mark Bailey, Cary Owens, Robert Burkhardt, Jeff Carroll, Tom Pallardy, Joshua Glenn, Ray Reska, Kathy Silvestri, Greg Spicer, Wynn Murrah and Denson’s son Eli Denson.
“I’ve never worked with a band on stage before. It’s a little scary, because it is new, but it is also exciting,” Emma Denson said. “My dad suggested using computer tracks, but this is swing music. We needed to have a live band. I think it will add so much energy to the performance.”
As Mike Denson waited for the actors to begin rehearsal on Monday, the first-time producer ran through the list of production details from the setting of the lights to the placement of the microphones to the costumes.
“There are 100 things to do. I’m worrying about what I’m forgetting to do,” he said. “It was never my intention to put on a show, but to find a company to do it because production is not in my skill set. Time wise, though, I needed to do the show now because this was the last summer I could involve both my kids.”
Along with Mike Denson as writer, music director and producer, the family affair includes his wife, Anita Denson, on set design and construction, daughter, Emma Denson, as co-director and actor, and son, Eli Denson, a sophomore at Mississippi State, as bass player.
Emma Denson, who co-founded The Basket Cases Theatre Company in Mississippi two years ago, will co-direct “Moonlight Looks Swell on Me” with Ryan Rorick, a theater major at the University of Montevallo.
Directing a brand new musical proved an interesting challenge to Denson and Rorick.
“When you direct a show that’s been done before, you look at what other people have done and get ideas and inspirations,” Rorick said. “With this, we don’t have that ability. Everything we are doing is brand new.”
For costumes, Mike Denson borrowed from his church, Central Baptist, which staged “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” a holiday musical set in 1941. For sets, he opted for a minimalist approach, due to a limited budget and the presence of the band on the stage.
“This has been a lot of fun, but also a challenge,” Mike Denson said. “I’ve been very luck to receive great support from Dream Weavers and Bank Street Players. They just want to see theater succeed in the city.”
Tickets to the performance cost $10 and $15.
“This is something for the entire family. It is fun and it has a good message. It gives hope. It reminds us that simple things like love and joy, no matter our political party, race, gender, whatever, those are things that we all want and connect us,” Emma Denson said.
Along with Emma Denson, the cast features Donna Campbell, Jacob Glenn, James Yarbrough, David Yarbrough, Julie Newton, Andrea Payne, Kathleen Stein, Allison Chicchira, Hannah Stringer, Patrick Jimenez, Noah Siano, Cody Colebank, Anthony Grande, Michelle Grande, India Clark, Beth Siano, Amelia Vasessen, Ella Yarbrough, Sofia Bates, Hayden Moon, Mason Moon, Corey Tyer and Jamilynn Yarbrough.
