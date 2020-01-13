A Night to Shine, a prom experience for individuals with special needs, will come to two Morgan County churches on Feb. 7.
Central Baptist Church in Decatur and Fairview the Grace Place in Falkville are two of the more than 650 churches across 25 countries hosting the Tim Tebow Foundation's A Night to Shine.
The event is free and open to individuals with special needs who are 14 or older. Participants will arrive via limousine, walk the red carpet, perform karaoke, dance and be crowned queen or king of the prom.
For more information about the event, contact Katie Braddock, kbraddock@cbcdecatur.org, at Central Baptist, or go to fairviewthegraceplace.com/tim-tebows-night-to-shine.html.
