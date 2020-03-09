D190406 Morgan County Art (copy)
Potter Genia Malone, right, teaches Brycen Ayers how to make a bowl during the Morgan County Schools Fine Arts Festival at Celebration Arena in Priceville last year. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY FILE]

 Jeronimo Nisa

Morgan County Schools will hold a Fine Arts Festival on March 19 featuring more than 2,500 pieces of art and performances by bands and choirs.

Admission to the event at the Celebration Arena in Priceville from noon to 4 p.m. is free. Along with the juried art show and musical performances, the festival will include interactive art activities, food and mixed media pieces created by the agriscience and welding classes.

cgodbey@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2441. Twitter @DecaturLiving.

