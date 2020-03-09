Morgan County Schools will hold a Fine Arts Festival on March 19 featuring more than 2,500 pieces of art and performances by bands and choirs.
Admission to the event at the Celebration Arena in Priceville from noon to 4 p.m. is free. Along with the juried art show and musical performances, the festival will include interactive art activities, food and mixed media pieces created by the agriscience and welding classes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.