Music will echo through downtown Decatur as the seasonal Decatur Park Concerts series kicks off Monday at Founders Park on Bank Street.
The free outdoor musical performances will take place every Monday night through May 22 and then resume in the fall from Sept. 11 to Oct. 16. The concerts, which begin at 6 p.m., will feature the sounds of big band, rock, jazz, blues and country music.
“This year we have a couple of nationally known musicians and most everyone else is very well known locally,” said Suzanne Langdon, event and tour coordinator for Decatur Parks and Recreation.
Parks and Recreation unveiled the Decatur Park Concerts — a revamped version of the long-standing Concerts by the River series, which typically took place from June to early August at Rhodes Ferry Park — last year in the spring and fall.
“By the end of the series, everyone realized they loved it and enjoyed it. And the performers realized they loved it and enjoyed it,” Langdon said.
The move from the summer to the spring and fall resulted in cooler temperatures, and the relocation from Rhodes Ferry Park to Founders Park provided more parking spaces, the ability to have multiple food trucks, cleaner bathrooms and a professional stage.
“It took a little while for people to get used to the change, but by the end of the season we were getting crowds bigger than the old crowds,” said David Breland, director of historic resources and events for Decatur.
Langdon estimated the largest crowd last year totaled between 600 and 700.
“And it’s a different crowd,” Breland said. “We still have many of our senior citizens and are very grateful for that. But we’re also getting a lot of young couples with children now.”
The series will kick off with a staple of the north Alabama music scene. Natchez Trace, formed in 1982 by a group of high school friends, will perform a combination of rock and roll and country from the 1960s, '70s and '80s on Monday.
Expect to hear songs recorded by the Eagles, Credence Clearwater Revival, the Doobie Brothers, the Oak Ridge Boys, Alabama and Diamond Rio.
Other concerts will feature the Tosha Hill Band on April 24, Unique Live Band on May 1, The Beasley Brothers on May 8, Remnants on May 15, and Reginald Jackson and Friends on May 22.
The fall concerts will highlight the musical stylings of Bimini Road on Sept. 11, 347 on Sept. 18, Sophisticated Swingers on Sept. 25, the Ray Sparks Band on Oct. 2, Bluewater Revival on Oct. 9 and Michael Dean & Memphis on Oct. 16.
Every concert will begin at 6 p.m. Organizers recommended attendees bring folding chairs and blankets. At least two food trucks will be on site each night. Individuals are also welcome to bring food.
Outdoor concerts also are kicking off in Athens with the Athens Main Street Merchants Alley Happy Hour Music Series. The series, held every Friday night through June 30, will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the alley on Jefferson Street. Featured performers are Tyler AK on Friday, Crosby Cash on April 28, The Drive-In Mondays on May 5, Drew Clemons on May 12, Josh Taylor on May 19, Redstone Avenue on May 26, Gabe on June 2, Scott & Kristi Nix on June 9, Zami Mare & Byrd on June 16, The Silver Silos on June 23 and Brad Mallette on June 30.
